Alaska Air Cargo embargoes freight to Nome

Alaska Airlines has again put an embargo on freight shipped to Nome from Anchorage until September 26. According to Alaska Air spokesperson Tim Thompson, the embargo began September 18. "Due to ongoing freighter maintenance, Alaska Air Cargo has extended its temporary embargo on priority and general cargo shipments to Nome, Kotzebue, Bethel and Utqiaġvik/Barrow through September 26," he wrote in an email to the Nugget. "Gold Streak shipments continue to be accepted."

He said that the embargo allows Alaska Air Cargo to move existing freight and restore normal service levels as quickly as possible. "We apologize for the disruption and appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to return our freighters to service," said Thompson.