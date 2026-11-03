2026 Midterms: All regional polling places reported to be open

All polling locations are open in Nome, the Norton Sound and Bering Strait region this election day, until 8 p.m.

In Nome there are nine poll workers helping people cast their vote in Old St. Joe’s. Four poll watchers are also present to observe.

In the regional Division of Elections office located in the Sitnasuak building on Front Street, more election workers are answering calls and questions from people in over 100 polling locations throughout region. Regional supervisor Tierra Rana said all locations opened today. “From like 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. it’s been crazy,” Rana said, refering to the number of calls from the over 100 polling stations that she manages. “It’s been fun. It’s really high energy.”

This year the Nome office received almost three times the number of early voters than the last general election in 2024, with a big surge of voters coming in the day before election day, November 3.

Villages throughout the region opened their polls this morning too, some with more help than usual.

In Wales and Teller the polling spots have welcomed youth ambassadors, 16- and 17-year-olds employed through a “Youth at the Booth” program spearheaded by the Alaska Federation of Natives. The goal is to grow young peoples’ understanding and get them interested and involved in the civic process.

In Diomede the polls are adjacent to the post office but reports indicate people are not interested in voting, as of this afternoon, only eight people cast their votes. In contrast, Shishmaref poll workers reported an incredible turnout so far with over 125 people showing up to vote, which is nearly a quarter of eligible voters in the community.

Polls are open until 8 p.m.