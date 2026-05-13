Northwest Campus celebrates 50th commencement

Faculty, dignitaries and community members joined the Class of 2026 graduates at Old St. Joe’s last Thursday, May 7 for the 50th commencement of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Northwest Campus.

The graduates wore black gowns and caps with blue and gold tassels, the color of UAF. The two students receiving Masters’ degrees received blue and gold hoods. Many of the students wore red sashes, signifying Alaska Native or Native American heritage.

Amanda Snyder, pastor of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, gave an invocation, followed by Katiya Simonsson singing the national anthem.

Minnie Naylor, the Interim Director of the Northwest Campus, lauded the graduates for their perseverance to complete their programs. “Your communities need leaders who understand resilience, compassion and responsibility, and each of you already carry those qualities within you wherever life leads you next,” she said. “We are proud to celebrate each and every one of you.”

Melanie Bahnke, President and CEO of Kawerak, spoke as part of the commencement ceremonies and told the students that their certificate might just be a piece of paper, but it meant much more than that. “It means sacrifice and hard work and long nights, tears, balancing, juggling stress, worries, sometimes doubting yourself and then pride when the semester is over and getting your grades and hope for your future,” she said. “Tonight, we really honor you and celebrate you.”

Jessica Black, UAF’s Associate Vice Chancellor for Rural, Community and Native Education conferred the degrees onto the UAF graduates. She congratulated the graduates on their hard work. “No one knows all that it took to get here but you graduates,” she said. “You have the dedication, the focus, the grit, and you held all of that close to your heart.”

Out of fifteen students completing their courses of study, five students were present.

Also present was Chelsea Nassuk, who completed Kawerak’s GED course.

Parker Kenick received an Associate’s degree after completing the Info Tech Specialist course.

Marina Koonooka received her Associate’s degree in Nursing.

Krystal Hensley received a Bachelor’s in Child Development and Family Studies.

Asaaluk Nichols and Kristie Egherman received their Master’s in Business Administration.

Receiving her nurse’s pin, Koonooka addressed the audience and any Alaska Native students who might be there, watching. “You are needed. Your voice matters, and your presence is powerful, because when one of us walks across the stage, we never walk alone,” she said. “We carry our families, our ancestors, our communities and those who come after us.”

Krystal Hensley read a poem that she had written for the occasion. After, she thanked her children and family members. “This journey has shaped me into a stronger, more determined person,” she said.

When Aasaluk Nichols received her M.B.A., it was noted that since returning to school in 2023, then in search of a certification, Nichols has often done 12 credits per semester and earned three degrees.

She plans to continue her studies at University of Alaska Anchorage.

To cap off the ceremony, graduates switched their tassels from left to right, signifying their completion of the program. Simonsson lead the crowd in singing the Alaska flag song before the audience congratulated the graduates.