At their meeting on Nov. 10 the Nome Public School Board heard from Nome Elementary School Principal Corey Shepherd about the decline in enrollment since the beginning of the school year and chronic absenteeism among students.

NES enrollment has decreased by 10 students since the beginning of the school year, almost exclusively due to outmigration, Shepherd said.

As the school year goes on, chronic absenteeism, defined as missing 10 percent or more of the school year, is on the rise, especially among younger grades. Fifty percent of first graders have been chronically absent this year. Across the school 36 students fall in the category of severely chronically absent students who have missed over 20 percent of the school year so far.

Shepherd checks the attendance data daily, following up on why a student was absent.

“We really want to get to the root causes,” Shepherd said.

It’s difficult to call around to each family and ask why their student is missing, Shepherd said, so the next step is finding sensitive ways to do that so the school can understand the barriers of getting kids to school and overcome them.

Shepherd is the newest principal of NES, the third in three years. He came most recently from Kotzebue where he was a teacher and principal at the elementary school. Shepherd used data throughout his presentation to the board to paint pictures of what’s going on in the school.

To combat the absenteeism, Shepherd encouraged teachers to reach out to parents who didn’t make it to parent teacher conferences and he reported all of them made contact. Another goal of Shepherd and his administration is increasing parent involvement in the schools through volunteering or otherwise.

Shepherd said as he looks to the future one thing is unclear, what staffing will look like next year.

“That’s the perennial question: Who’s coming back? Who’s retiring? And, who has reasons they don’t want to come back?” Shepherd said.

One of the biggest challenges is finding staffing support in paraprofessional and special education positions. The feedback Shepherd gets from applicants is that it’s not worth it to them to be in the school when they’re paid so much more at places like the hospital. An attractive wage is not something the school can offer, Shepherd said.

“I’m inviting myself to the budget process and I just want to advocate, as I always will, for pay and benefits commensurate with the high level of professionalism that we expect of people in our building,” Shepherd said.