Nome-Beltz celebrates Class of 2026

Thirty-two students graduated from Nome-Beltz High School on Wednesday, May 27, opening a new chapter in their lives. Under sunny skies, the graduates were paraded around town in a motorcade of decorated trucks and cars, winding through all neighborhoods of Nome before reaching the Nome-Beltz campus, where the official commencement went underway at 7 p.m.

The gym was packed to the rafters with families and friends, assembled to see their graduates walk the stage. After the entry procession, musically accompanied by the Nome-Beltz High School band, Clary Ruud sang the National Anthem. Nome-Beltz High School Principal Teriskovkya Smith emceed the ceremony and introduced a new feature: she encouraged students to take a provided flower and bring it to a person in the audience who they wanted to acknowledge in gratitude.

Afterwards, Superintendent Jamie Burgess delivered the welcome address. She noted that this generation steps into a world facing real challenges, division and equality, climate change, mental health struggles, and communities searching for hope and connection. She challenged the students to not just dream big, but to put in the hard work to create their future. “So, tonight, celebrate your accomplishments, be proud of how far you have come,” Burgess said. “But tomorrow, when the caps are thrown away and life moves forward, remember this: do not spend your life only dreaming about what could be, be the generation that starts doing, be the generation that takes on the difficult changes, be the generation that leads your communities stronger, kinder, and more hopeful than you found them.”

Phyllis Walluk then led the Class of 2026 in a Native dance before Cassidy Martinson delivered the Salutatorian Address. She reflected on the classes last year, thanked her family and said, “This may be a goodbye to high school, our friends, and maybe even families, but it’s more of an introduction to our lives. From now on, we get to pursue our dreams, fulfill our aspirations, and take on life.”

Kaya Kent and Sara James were this year’s Co-Valedictorians. Kent encouraged her peers to find strength in their community, as she has found by attending Nome-Beltz. Sara James shared in her speech six insights that included an appreciation for time, good sleep hygiene, don’t procrastinate and ask for help when you need it.

History teacher Ryan Wharry delivered the Commencement Address. Then the lights dimmed and the audience was treated to the senior slideshow before the diplomas were presented. Phyllis Walluk announced each student, walking up to the stage where Superintendent Burgess, Principal Smith congratulated the graduates as School Board Vice President Darlene Trigg handed out the diplomas.

After the last diploma was handed out, the caps were flying, blue and white balloons rained down on the Class of 2026 and as parents secretly wiped away tears of joy, the graduates mingled and were presented with leis of flowers, candy and money bills.