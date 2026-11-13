October was very wet. Here is why

By Rick Thoman

Alaska Climate Specialist

Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Preparedness International Arctic Research Center/University of Alaska Fairbanks

October was a very wet month for Nome, with almost four inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow) at the Nome airport, and five or more inches precipitation for the month was reported at home weather stations from Icy View to Banner Creek.

More precisely, 3.93 inches precipitation at the airport was the third highest October total in Nome's 121-year climate history: only 1935 and 2019 had more.

For the three months August through October, the airport reported 13.59 inches, which was second only to 1998 for the highest early autumn precipitation.

As we've seen with spring precipitation, there has been a notable up-tick of October precipitation in recent years. Since 1906, October totals have exceeded three inches 12 years. That used to be quite unusual: In the 100 years between 1906 and 2005, only six Octobers had that much precipitation, However, in the 21 years since 2005, that threshold has also been reached six times. So what had been a “once-in-17 year” event is now occurring (on average) about once every four years.

This week's Climate Watch graphic plots the total precipitation every October along with an estimate of 11-year running average.

The take home message is clear: The average October precipitation is currently higher than it's been anytime in Nome's long climate history. Warming ocean waters, not just in the Bering Sea but also in the North Pacific, are the source of the moisture that is resulting in increased autumn precipitation across the region.