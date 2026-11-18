The Nome Arts Council hosted its annual storytelling event “Tales Around the Woodstove” Saturday night, drawing a big crowd. The event was themed around people’s first time experiencing things in Alaska, though some people were inspired by the narrative spirit and just told a funny tale from their life.

Held at the Pioneer Hall, many long-time Nomeites and even those born and raised in town remarked how it was only their first or second time in the elegant and recently refurbished building.

This year, the evening was split into two segments, tales for all and adult story time, the latter for those who express themselves with expletives or beyond the pale tales. There was also a silent art auction, many of it made and donated by local artists, with proceeds going to the Nome Arts Council.

The tales

When Rachel Hensley moved to Nome in 2020 to teach, she was lovingly hazed into her job at Nome-Beltz. This meant sometimes learning the hard way that oosik isn’t how you say hello in Iñupiaq. So that’s why by the end of the first week when her students came in and asked if she had seen a cow running through town, Hensley did not let her gullability get the best of her.

“I know there are no cows in Nome,” Hensley said.

It took a bit of trust building and explanation to realize that cows were female musk ox. But no, Hensley said, she did not see it.

Mayor Kenny Hughes told the tale of why he has a limp in his left leg. A racing story about his teenage years in the Interior with a motorbike and the time he decided to race his mom on her commute to work. He took a shortcut that ended with a big crash and a painful crawl for help. Hughes learned two big lessons that day: Always wear a helmet and never try to outsmart your mom.

Amanda VanVliet-Snyder came to Alaska from California with an open heart and mind. That’s how she ended up at one of her students’ homes for dinner in Bethel one night. After an amazing meal of delicious Yupik foods she got to try for the first time, she was invited to a sauna and much to her surprise, that meant in her birthday suit! She opted to wear some undergarments instead and proceeded to meet her students’ entire extended family in their birthday suits that night.

The second time Garrick Fuller went hunting in Nome he and the late Curtis Worland found great luck. A herd of caribou laying down in the tundra! It seemed too good to be true. They shot three and watched the rest run away before they headed over to dress their kills. But it wasn’t as easy a kill as he thought.

“This caribou that I shot, and dropped and celebrated, got up and ran away!” Fuller said. “At I looked at Curtis like ‘What do I do?’ and he said ‘Go get it!’”

So Fuller bounced down the hill on a six-wheeler jerking and bucking on the bumpy tundra and sadly, losing the caribou. But when he turned around and discovered the back hatch of the machine open, he realized he lost a lot more than that: Snacks, fuel, a toothbrush and a pair of hunting knives his wife made for him, never used. Three years later he was passing by the same spot with a friend who stopped to look around and found all of Fuller’s stuff, including the knives! Now they live in a drawer at home, not to be brought out hunting.

Burr Lemaire, a seasoned storyteller at these events, delivered her matter-of-fact monologue that got the audience giggling, cracking up and full-on belly laughing.

“I’m a firm believer you should always bring your heaviest items camping,” Lemaire said.

One fishing trip that meant packing a cast iron skillet and an 800-page hardcover book but neither of those were handy when she was on the beach after catching a fish and couldn’t find any object to bonk it with. Not even a rock.

“I took my hand, made a fist and bashed the fish in the head over and over and over,” Lemaire said to the laughing crowd. “It was far more dramatic than I thought it would be and it took far longer than you would expect for it to die.”