NYO athletes bring home the gold

Nome and regional athletes traveled to Juneau to participate in the Traditional Games Native Youth Olympics, on April 2-3.

Competing against six local teams were visiting teams from Hoonah, Haines, Skagway, Petersburg, Metlakatla, Hydaburg, Anchorage, Fairbanks, Bethel, Nome and Unalakleet, Homer, Chickaloon, Seward, White Horse, Kenai, Kotzebue, Lower Kuskokwim, Kwillingok and Fort Simpspon, NWT, Canada.

Nome’s Parker Kenick set new records for the Juneau Traditional Games in the One-Foot High Kick and the Two-Foot High Kick.

Teague Green-Johnson set new records for Seal Hop and Wrist Carry. Parker Kenick won gold in Kneel Jump, One-Foot High Kick, Two-Foot High Kick; silver in One-Hand Reach; Teague Green-Johnson won gold in Wrist Carry, Dene Stick Pull and Seal Hop.

Results:

High school, Boys - Scissor Broad Jump

5.: Paris Hebel, OME, 30’ 6 1/2’’

Open Male

1. Nick Hanson, UNK, 36’ 61/2” New Record

High School Girls - Kneel Jump

5th: Awaluk Nichols, OME, 27 1/4’’

High school, Boys - Kneel Jump

1st: Parker Kenick, OME, 41’’

High school, Boys - Wrist Carry

1st: Teague Green Johnson, OME, 241’ 1’’, NEW RECORD

5th: Paris Hebel, OME, 72’ 8’’

Open Female:

5. Katlyn Smith, OME, 19’ 6 1/4”

High school, Boys - One-foot-high kick

1st: Parker Kenick, OME, 103’’, NEW RECORD

High school, Boys - Dene Stick Pull

1st: Teague Green Johnson, OME

5th: Paris Hebel, OME

High School Girls - Dene Stick Pull

2nd: Alohna Johnson, OME

Open Female:

2nd: Marjorie Tahbone; 3rd: Vanessa Tahbone; 4th: Nicole Johnson

High school, Boys - Two-foot-high kick

1st: Parker Kenick, OME, 92’’, NEW RECORD

High school, Boys - One Hand Reach

2nd: Parker Kenick, OME, 61’’

High school, Boys - Alaska High Kick

4th: Paris Hebel, OME, 76’’

High school, Boys - Seal Hop

1st: Teague Green Johnson, OME, 110’3’’ NEW RECORD

For complete results see https://traditionalgames.sealaskaheritage.org/