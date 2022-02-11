Nanooks score double- overtime in the den

By Sara Bioff

Last weekend, on February 4 and 5, Glennallen Panthers brought their boys and girls’ junior varsity and varsity teams to play against the Nome Nanooks in the Nanook Den. Noatak’s JV was also supposed to come, but they canceled the trip due to a COVID related situation.

During the games, the crowd was booming with cheers for the players. Before entering the Den, however, spectators had to produce a negative test result or have a vaccine card present.

On February 4, only the varsity boys and girls competed. The girls played first, and the final score consisted of Glennallen taking the lead with 35 points and Nome scoring 24. The boys’ varsity team played next, with the Nanooks taking the lead, scoring 82 points and Panthers with 52.

The next day, February 5, both girls and boys JV teams played. The first games were the Lady Panthers JV team, scoring 16, and the Lady Nanooks JV, scoring a big win of 55 points.

The Panther’s boys JV scored a winning 62 points, while the Nanooks scored 33.

Later in the evening, the Nanook boys varsity team took another win scoring 68 points, defeating Glennallen, 37.

Caden Hanebuth, senior and captain for the boys varsity, scored 14 points making him the leading scorer for that game.

In a heated match for the win, the last game was the Lady Panthers varsity against the Lady Nanooks. Resulting in a double-overtime, the Lady Nanooks took the win for the Saturday night match scoring 46 points and Glennallen 41.

Senior and captain of the Lady Nanooks, Della Medlin said her favorite memory of the Saturday night games, “After having a long discussion in the locker room during half-time, us girls got more comfortable with eachother on the court, pushed through the third quarter and almost won until the other team scored a last-minute three (3-pointer) tying the game, leading us to play over-time.”

The next game is on Thursday, February 10, at 4 p.m. in Valdez against Houston for the Valdez Tournament.

The next home game will be on February 18 and 19, when the Lady Nanooks will host Barrow.

Friday results:

Nome Boys 82 Glennallen 52

NBHS - Hanebuth 14, Schaeffer 15, Cross 17, Gregg 8, Greene 17, Hannon 0, Martinson 2, Hoogendorn 5, Callahan 4

Glennallen Girls 35 Lady Nanooks 24

NBHS - Medlin 8, Lie 5, Tobuk 4, Knodel 2, Nichols 2, Marble 1, Walters 2

Saturday results:

Nome-Beltz Boys 68 Glennallen 37 NBHS - Hanebuth 14, Schaeffer 12, Cross 7, Gregg 7, Greene 11, Hannon 5, Martinson 2, Hoogendorn 5, Smith 5, Callahan 0.

Lady Nanooks 46 Glennallen 41 (2 OT) NBHS - Medlin 13, Miller 0, Lie 6, Tobuk 5, Knodel 6, Walters 11, Nichols 4, Marble 0, Gorn 0, Johnson 0.