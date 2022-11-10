Nome wrestlers win ACS tournament

By Corey Erikson,

Wrestling Coach

The Nome wrestling team went to the ACS tournament last weekend and won the overall all boys team scores. All wrestlers did very well. As a team, Nome took first place by edging out a Bethel by .5 points. The four champions from the Nome team led the way to the first-place team victory: Young Erikson won first place in the 103 lb division, Karlin Ahwinoa-Smith won first place in the 145 lb class; Duke McGuffey placed first in the 152 lb class. Natallie Tobuk won first place in the 132 lb class. Other placers were Ben Milton, sixth place at 112lb; Son Erikson placed third at 135lb; Lucas Marvin placed third in the 215 lb division; Andy Peterson placed sixth in the 160 lb class and Kael Osborne took fifth place in the 189 lb class.

Natallie Tobuk once again received the outstanding girl wrestler award by beating a two-time state champion in the finals.

The ACS tournament is widely regarded as a preview of the upcoming D2 State Tournament. The next tournament is regionals in Kotzebue Nov. 11-12.

Complete ACS Tourney results are available at www. trackwrestling.com

ACS TOURNAMENT BOYS TEAM SCORES (TOP 5): First Place: Nome-Beltz High School 196.5 points. Second place: BRHS 190.0; third place: Delta Junction 134; fourth place: Seward 121; fifth place: Petersburg 101.