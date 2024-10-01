Unofficial results indicate that Kohren Green wins seat on Nome Common Council

Shortly after 8 o'clock when the polls at Old St. Joe's closed, City Clerk Dan Grimmer read the unofficial results of the Oct. 1 municipal elections.

In the race for Nome Common Council seat D, Kohren Green won over Miranda Musich, with a decisive vote of 254 votes for Green and 96 votes cast for Musich. Seat D was held by Meghan Sigvanna Topkok who decided to not run for reelection after having served six years, or two terms. Six write-in votes were counted for seat D.

Scot Henderson, re-running for Seat C on the Council, secured 302 votes, with 22 write-ins. This is Henderson's second term, expiring in 2027.

Nome Joint Utility Seat C: 330 votes were cast for David Barron, for another term in this 3-year seat. There were six write-ins.

Nome Joint Utility Seat B: 299 votes were cast for Derek McLarty, for another 2-year term. There were 25 write-ins.

School Board Seat C: Nancy Mendenhall received 312 votes. There were 17 write-ins.

School Board Seat D: Jon Gregg received 310 votes, with 13 write-ins.

There were eight questioned ballots.

Only 367 of Nome's 2,526 registered voters made it to Old St. Joe's to cast their ballots.

The results will not be official until the Oct. 3 special meeting of the Nome Common Council to canvass the results.