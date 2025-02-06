Plane missing between Unalakleet and Nome

UPDATE: 6:45 p.m. UPDATE from NVFD SAR: Our latest information from Flight Service, the pilot of the plane told Anchorage Air Traffic Control that he intended to enter a holding pattern while waiting for the runway to be cleared. Search efforts are expanding as more details emerge.

Nome Police Department seeking community members who own a working flat bottom boat or Jon boat that can assist with search and rescue. Please contact the Nome Police Department non-emergency number (907)443-5262.

ORIGINAL REPORT: A Bering Air plane is missing as it flew back to Nome from Unalakleet on Thursday late afternoon. Bering Air’s David Olson said that the plane is considered missing, it has nine people on board, one crew. “We are actively gathering details and mobilizing emergency assistance,” Olson said.

The last contact was at 3:18 p.m.

Nome Volunteer Fire Department said that they are in an active search, responding to the report of a missing Bering Air caravan.

“We are currently doing an active ground search from Nome and from White Mountain and have as much up to date information on the event as possible,” reads a statement from NVFD. “Due to weather and visibility, we are limited on air search at the current time. National Guard and Coast Guard and Troopers have been notified and are active in the search. Norton Sound Health Corporation has enacted their mass casualty protocol and is standing by.

We ask the public to please think of those who may be missing at this time, but due to weather and safety concerns please do not form individual search parties. Families are encouraged to seek support at Norton Sound Health Corporation.”

NSHC sent out an email that they are standing ready to respond to a community medical emergency. A family center is accepting family members and loved ones in the Norton Sound Regional Hospital’s third floor conference room, a spokesperson said in an email.

A Coast Guard C-130 was en route to Nome, but was turned around and went back to Kodiak.

First responders are meeting at Nome Firehall to coordinate the response.

This is a developing story. We will update the information as it becomes available and is verified.