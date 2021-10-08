Municipal election results

By Diana Haecker

Only 11 minutes after the polls closed on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m., City Clerk Bryant Hammond had preliminary results ready in a largely uncontested municipal election. On Thursday, the Council canvassed the elections and here are the official results:

Mayor: John K. Handeland received 296 votes; there were 55 write-ins.

Council Seat C: Scot Henderson received 198 votes, defeating his challenger Derek McLarty who got 158 votes; there were 12 write-ins.

Council Seat D: Uncontested incumbent Meghan Topkok received 319 votes; 34 write-ins.

Utility Board Seat A: Pat Knodel got 337 votes; seven write -ins.

Utility Board Seat C: David Barron received 342 votes; 14 write-ins.

School Board Seat B: Bob Metcalf received 343 votes; nine write-ins.

School Board Seat C: Incumbent Nancy Mendenhall won with 230 votes over Paul Kosto with 135 votes; six write-ins.

School Board Seat D: Sandy Martinson received 338 votes with 14 write-ins.

To win the NSEDC race, a candidate must get 40% or more of the vote. JT Sherman came very close with 152 (or 39.18%). Addy Ahmasuk got 99 votes (25.52 %); Wes Perkins got 71 votes and Eric Osborne 61 votes.

There will be a run-off election between Sherman and Ahmasuk on Nov. 2.