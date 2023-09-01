Municipal candidates run uncontested

Minutes before the 5 p.m. deadline to declare candidacy for municipal office on Tuesday, August 29, Maggie Miller submitted her name for Council Seat B, currently held by Doug Johnson who is not seeking re-election.

Miller is running uncontested, which can be said for every other Council, school board and utility board seat up for election in the Oct. 3 municipal election.

Nome Common Council seat A, a three-year seat, is held by Adam Martinson who seeks re-election, uncontested.

Utility Board seat A, which is a two-year term, is held by Pat Knodel, and he is running uncontested.

Utility seat E is a three-year term held by Carl Emmons who is also seeking re-election, without a challenger.

School Board Seat B held by Bob Metcalf is a three-year position. Metcalf is running for reelection, uncontested.

The position of mayor is uncontested with incumbent mayor John Handeland running again.