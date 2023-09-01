Home / News / Municipal candidates run uncontested
RUNNING FOR OFFICE— Maggie Miller submits her paperwork to run for Nome Common Council Seat B.

Municipal candidates run uncontested

Fri, 09/01/2023 - 10:13pm admin
By: 
Anna Lionas

Minutes before the 5 p.m. deadline to declare candidacy for municipal office on Tuesday, August 29, Maggie Miller submitted her name for Council Seat B, currently held by Doug Johnson who is not seeking re-election.
Miller is running uncontested, which can be said for every other Council, school board and utility board seat up for election in the Oct. 3 municipal election.
Nome Common Council seat A, a three-year seat, is held by Adam Martinson who seeks re-election, uncontested.
Utility Board seat A, which is a two-year term, is held by Pat Knodel, and he is running uncontested.
Utility seat E is a three-year term held by Carl Emmons who is also seeking re-election, without a challenger.
School Board Seat B held by Bob Metcalf is a three-year position. Metcalf is running for reelection, uncontested.
The position of mayor is uncontested with incumbent mayor John Handeland running again.  

 

The Nome Nugget

PO Box 610
Nome, Alaska 99762
USA

Phone: (907) 443-5235
Fax: (907) 443-5112

www.nomenugget.net

External Links

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media