Man charged with rape of infant

Alaska State Troopers arrested Billy J. Jackson, 23, on February 25, charging him with sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

Jackson is accused of raping a 7-month old baby girl.

According to court documents, AST received a report on February 12 from the Savoonga clinic of an infant being treated for injuries, including multiple, non-accidental appearing bruises, bite wounds, petechiae and injuries highly consistent with sexual assault.

The charging documents say that the baby’s mother left the baby and her elderly father in Billy Jackson’s care when she went to work on Feb. 11. Jackson was identified as her boyfriend. The baby had no injuries when the mother left the house. When she returned, the mother noticed bruises and bite wounds all over the baby’s body. The baby was taken to the Savoonga clinic and then medevaced to Nome, where a SART nurse confirmed the injuries as highly consistent with sexual abuse.

The court documents state that Trooper Olivia Nolywaika on Feb. 14 located Billy Jackson in Savoonga and attempted to speak with him, “but Billy sat motionless throughout the duration of the contact with his head in his hands and did not speak.”

On Feb. 25, a warrant for Jackson’s arrest was issued. Troopers located him in Nome, arrested him and booked him into Anvil City Correctional Center. Bail was set at $25,000. Jackson had the felony first appearance in the Nome Court on Feb. 26 and was assigned a public defender.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 6 at 10 a.m.