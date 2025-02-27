Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease shows up in Nome schools

Cases of the viral infection Hand, Foot and Mouth disease or HFMD, have been detected amongst students of Nome Public Schools. In response, Norton Sound Health Corporation released statements to prevent contraction and mitigate symptoms.

Superintendent Jamie Burgess conformed cases have increased in the Elementary School during the past few weeks. Nome-Beltz Middle High School Principal Teriscovkya Smith said they have seen some cases at the Beltz campus, too.

HFMD is an illness that most commonly affects children and young adults. Symptoms are sores and bumps all over the body and sores can range from small spots to blisters.

Sores in the mouth can make it difficult to swallow, sores on the hands and feet can make movement or activity uncomfortable or painful. In some cases, patients may experience a fever.

Preventing the spread

Most common modes of transmission are through bodily fluids like saliva, mucus, fluid from the sores, and traces of bowel movement.

Frequent handwashing with soap and water, disinfecting surfaces and keeping infected people away from others until sores have healed and they’re free of fever are the best preventative measures, NSHC advises.

Treatment

Dr. Mark Peterson, medical director at NSHC, wrote to the Nugget, the illness is a common one and should clear up in one to two weeks.

Non-prescription pain relief like acetaminophen and ibuprofen are advised. For children over six, they are advised to rinse their mouth a few times a day with a saltwater solution comprised of half a teaspoon of salt in eight ounces of warm water.

Patients should stay hydrated.

If the sores show signs of infection or the patient has difficulty eating or drinking, NSHC recommends to seek medical advice from the Provider Call Line 907-443-6411.