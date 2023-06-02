Gail Schubert is no longer CEO and President of BSNC

In a letter to shareholders, Bering Straits Native Corporation announced that as of last Friday, May 26, President and CEO Gail Schubert no longer serves in these leadership roles, but that she will remain on the board of directors.

Schubert has been the regional corporation’s CEO since 2009 and the president since 2010.

Announcing the leadership change, the board said it the letter: “The BSNC Board of Directors approved the separation of the President & CEO.” It goes on to say the Schubert will “no longer serve in her current role.”

Schubert told the Nome Nugget, “It was my privilege to serve the people of the Bering Straits Native Corporation as a board director and President and CEO. I joined the BSNC board of directors in 1992 and I was blessed to have served with Henry Ivanoff and Tim Towarak. I look forward to taking some time off. My first recorded Social Security contribution was listed in 1962 when I was six-years-old, so I’m very much looking forward to taking some time for myself and my family.”

Neither BSNC nor Schubert elaborated on the circumstances of the separation.

The board appointed Executive Vice President Dan Graham as Interim President and CEO. Asked about the process to appoint a permanent president and CEO, Ana Grayson, associate communications director with BSNC, said in an email to the Nugget “We are in process of developing the best path forward to effectively serve our shareholders and honor Gail R. Schubert. In the interim we are pleased to have such an experienced leader in Dan Graham.” According to BSNC’s website, Graham has been with BSNC for the past nine years.

Gail Schubert has overseen significant growth of BSNC. The letter to the shareholders points out that “under her leadership and guidance, the corporation’s annual revenue has grown from $14 million in 2003 to $661 million in fiscal year 2023.”

Schubert said in the letter that she has devoted her professional career to BSNC and “the people of our region during a period of unprecedented growth and prosperity.”

She added that although she no longer is president and CEO, she will remain on the board and “my separation does not alter my steadfast commitment to BSNC and the people of the region.”

On Tuesday, BSNC also announced the appointment of Eugene Asicksik as a director on the BSNC board to fill a vacancy left by Lee Ryan until the annual shareholder meeting in 2024. Asicksik has previously served on the BSNC board of directors for 36 years.