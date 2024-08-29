Few declare candidacy in upcoming municipal elections

Just a few minutes before the filing deadline on Tuesday at 5 p.m. incumbent school board member Jon Gregg filed his candidacy for the three-year board seat, running without competition.

The story is similar for the other school board seat, currently held by Nancy Mendenhall, who’s also running for another three-year term, uncontested.

The same goes for David Barron and Derek McLarty, both seeking reelection to the Utility board seats they currently hold.

Competition however is shaping up in the two Nome Common Council seats up for election. Seat C, a three-year term, is currently held by Scot Henderson, who put his hat in the ring again to serve another term. Henderson is challenged by Rexodus Pomrenke.

Nome Common Council Seat D is currently held by Meghan Sigvanna Topkok, who decided to not run for reelection. Miranda Musich and Kohren Green declared their candidacy for the seat.

The Nome municipal elections are held on October 1, at Old St. Joe’s. The council in its Monday meeting appointed six election judges and clerks.