Farewell, Nancy

In her editorial today, Nancy McGuire, editor and publisher of the Nome Nugget newspaper, bid an affectionate farewell to all. Fighting a valiant battle with cancer for over a decade, Nancy passed away this morning in Nome, a community for which she had great affection, a month short of her 73rd birthday surrounded by dear Nome friends.

Nancy was born in in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Dec. 15, 1943. She grew up on a farm and graduated from Mars High School, Mars, Pa. in the class of 1961. She is a distinguished alumnus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania class of 1965 with a masters in education as a biology major. Following her post-secondary education, she taught in secondary and university settings there before moving to Nome in 1973. Initially coming to Nome to take a position with the Northwest Campus of the University, she worked for a time for Norton Sound Health Corporation and also with the Alaska Science Foundation. She served as a part-time reporter for the Nome Nugget, as well as participating in other community activities, serving for many years as an EMT with the Nome Volunteer Ambulance Department.

When the opportunity presented itself in 1982, Nancy purchased the Nome Nugget and served as Editor and Publisher for 34 years. She was extremely proud of the fact the Nome Nugget is Alaska’s Oldest Newspaper which will continue under private ownership. She also founded nome.net, the first ISP in Nome.

Writing and photography was a passion, and she believed strongly in freedom of the press. Nancy received the Alaska Press Club First Amendment Award in 2012: The Alaska Press Club presents its annual Howard Rock/Tom Snapp First Amendment Award to spotlight an individual, group or organization in Alaska that has promoted, defended or preserved one or more of the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment.

Nancy enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid bird watcher. Gardening, flowers and especially friends made her happy.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 19, at 2pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church here in Nome. A summer celebration of life, tentatively being planned for July, will be announced at a later date.