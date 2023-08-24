Deadlines approach in upcoming municipal and school board elections

Next Tuesday, August 29 is the last day to file for candidacy in the Nome municipal elections.

The elections will be held on October 3.

Nome

Up for election is the two-year term of City of Nome mayor, the office is currently occupied by John K. Handeland.

Two City Council seats are up for election, each a three-year term. Adam Martinson currently holds seat A, Doug Johnson holds Seat B of the six-council member panel.

Two seats on the ballot for the Nome Joint Utility Board: one two-year term and one three-year term currently held by Pat Knodel and Carl Emmons.

The Nome Board of Education has one seat up for election, a three-year term, currently occupied by Bob Metcalf.

NSEDC

NSEDC is also holding elections for five-year term representatives in the communities of Brevig Mission, Diomede, Shaktoolik, Unalakleet and White Mountain. The deadline to file for candidacy is August 25 at 3 p.m. Applicants can pick up a candidacy packet from their city office or the NSEDC Liaison in their community.

BSSD

Bering Strait School District also has six seats up for election, all three-year terms. The Regional Educational Attendance Area Election will be held on October 3.

For the school board member representing Shishmaref, Brevig Mission, Diomede and Wales section, seat B is up for election. Incumbent Elmer Seetot III from Brevig Mission is challenged by Marcus Barr from Brevig Mission and Stanley Tocktoo from Shishmaref.

For the Koyuk, Shaktoolik and Unalakleet, seat F is up for election. Incumbent Annabelle Cunningham from Unalakleet is on the ballot, challenged by Anthony Haugen from Unalakleet, Edward Jackson from Shaktoolik and Edna Savetilik form Shaktoolik.

Two board member seats, G and H, are up for election to represent St. Michael and Stebbins. Seat G incumbent Milton Cheemuk from St. Michael is running for re-election and is challenged by Virginia Washington from St. Michael. Seat H incumbent Ronald Kirk of Stebbins seeks re-election and is challenged by Richard Elachik from St. Michael.

Gambell and Savoonga seats I and J are up for election. Aaron Iworrigan is running unopposed for I and incumbent “Muffy” Iya from Savoonga is up against Sam Moyiyuk from Savoonga for seat J.