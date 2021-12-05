COVID case count decreases in state and across region

New COVID-19 cases are falling across the state of Alaska, as well as in the Nome, Norton Sound and Bering Strait region. A tumultuous autumn saw hundreds of cases across the region, with hundreds more in isolation and quarantine in nearby villages.

On Tuesday, Norton Sound Health Corporation announced that active case counts have fallen to 66 in the region, with 59 of those cases in Nome, two in Gambell, two in Shishmaref, two in Brevig Mission and one in Unalakleet.

On Tuesday, November 23, NSHC announced 19 new COVID-19 cases in Nome. Of the 19, 13 were close contacts of previous COVID cases, five were community spread and one case was travel related.

Over the long holiday weekend, from Wednesday, November 24 through Sunday, November 28, NSHC identified 17 cases, including 13 in Nome, two in Shishmaref, one in Brevig Mission and one in Gambell. In Nome, six of the new cases were close contacts of previous cases, six were community spread, and one was travel related. Both the Gambell and the Brevig cases were travel related, while both Shishmaref cases were close contacts.

On Monday, NSHC announced that active case counts have fallen to 61 in the region, with 55 of those cases in Nome, three in Gambell, two in Shishmaref and one in Brevig Mission.

On Tuesday, NSHC identified ten more cases, eight in Nome, one in Unalakleet and one in Brevig Mission.

Scientists and researchers have identified a new “variant of concern,” according to the World Health Organization. The variant, known as Omicron, was first detected in South Africa, though little is known about its transmission and treatment.

“It is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible (e.g., more easily spread from person to person) compared to other variants, including Delta,” according to a statement from WHO. “Preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Omicron (i.e., people who have previously had COVID-19 could become reinfected more easily with Omicron).”

The variant, also known as the B.1.1.529 variant, has a large number of mutations and has quickly spread across South Africa, and cases have popped up across Europe, Australia and North America. Though no cases have officially been reported in the United States, there are Omicron cases in Canada.

“It seems to have really spread rather rapidly in South Africa, even though the numbers are relatively small, its ability to infect people who have recovered from infection and even people who have been vaccinated make us say, ‘This is something you’ve got to pay really close attention to, and be prepared for something that’s serious,’” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “It may not turn out that way, but you really want to be ahead of it, and that’s the reason why we're doing what we’re doing.”

At this time, though, NSHC medical director Dr. Mark Peterson says regional residents shouldn’t worry too much about Omicron.

“We are in a much better position to handle any new variants that develop,” Peterson told the Nugget. “We’re not overly concerned about the new variant. We’ll have more specific information on it in two weeks.”

The Delta variant of the COVID virus, initially detected in late 2020 in India, was not designated a “variant of concern” until May 2021. It has since become the dominant COVID-19 strain across the world, including in Alaska.

“Any new variants that circulate throughout the world will eventually reach Alaska,” Peterson said. “It’s hard to say how long it will be before it becomes a major variant in the US and Alaska.

“It didn’t take long at all for the Delta variant to become the dominant strain in the US and Alaska. It’s possible, Omicron could rapidly become the dominant strain. However, there’s no reason to be overly concerned. The important thing for people to do now is to get their COVID vaccination and booster.”

Peterson says the existing vaccines are likely to be effective in warding off the new variant, and upcoming anti-COVID medications will likely work as well. “The vaccines are highly likely to have some effect on this new variant,” he said. “We also have new anti-viral medications that should soon be available to the public. We’ll handle Omicron in the same way we handled the Delta variant.”

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration voted to recommend emergency use of the Merck antiviral drug to treat COVID-19, the next step in rolling the medication out for public use.

Vaccine rates in the region continue to rise, as 67 percent of individuals in the Nome, Norton Sound, and Bering Strait region are fully vaccinated, with 75 percent of the region having been inoculated with at least one dose.

The village of Stebbins has the lowest percent of their population fully vaccinated, with only 45 percent of residents vaccinated against the virus. Brevig Mission and Teller, too, have vaccinated less than half of their population. Only Nome and Gambell have vaccinated more than 70 percent of their population, with 79 percent of Nomeites and 70 percent of Gambell residents fully vaccinated.

“There is quite the difference between fully vaccinated and vaccinated with one dose across the board right now, as the 5-11 range awaits their second dose,” explained NSHC Public Relations Manager Reba Lean.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 34 percent of the 5 to 11-year-old population have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, made available to the younger age group in early November.

Across Alaska, there have been a total of 150,996 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 1,559 in the last week. In the state, there have been 3,258 hospitalizations, with 82 currently hospitalized and 21 on ventilators. Around the state, 36 ICU beds remain available. In Alaska, 880 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, 2020.

In Nome, Norton Sound and the Bering Strait region, there have been 2,048 cases of COVID-19, 21 hospitalizations and two deaths.