COVID-19 cases see downward trend

By Diana Haecker

As of press time on Tuesday, Nome and the region have 57 active COVID-19 cases, a slight downward trend from past weeks past. Of the current cases 20 are in Nome, 17 are in St. Michael, 12 are in Unalakleet, four are in Stebbins, two are in Brevig, one is in Shaktoolik and one is in Shishmaref.

Between Friday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 12, Norton Sound Health Corporation identified 17 COVID-19 cases in four regional communities. There were five close contacts cases and one community spread case in Nome. Of the Nome cases, two were NSHC employees who had no patient contact. There were six close contact cases in St. Michael, two travel-related cases in Brevig, and three close contact cases in Unalakleet.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, NSHC identified nine new cases of COVID-19 in St. Michael. All nine individuals are close contacts. One individual is an NSHC employee, but there was no patient interaction during the infectious period. All individuals have been notified and instructed to safely isolate.

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded eligibility for Pfizer booster vaccinations to teenagers 16-17-years-old. This age range is not considered high risk for the virus, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the 16- and 17-year-olds get the shot to help broaden and strengthen their protection against COVID-19 variants. The booster shot should be administered six months after their second Pfizer dose.

COVID-19 booster vaccinations are also available to all adults who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months ago. During the weekly community COVID-19 update call, NSHC Medical Director Dr. Mark Peterson said cases in the region have leveled out at 40-60 cases, continuing a decreasing trend in infection rates. He reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated and to get a booster shot. The variant of concern, Omicron, has surfaced in Alaska. On Monday afternoon, the Anchorage Health Department announced that the variant was found in an Anchorage resident who was tested following international travel in November. The case was identified Monday through genomic sequencing at the Alaska State Public Health Laboratory, according to the statement.

Dr. Mark Peterson said it is important to get a booster shot as evidence suggests higher levels of protection against severe illness. Despite the increased attention of Omicron, Delta continues to be the main variant circulating in the United States, says a statement from the CDC. In a Dec. 14 Omicron update, the CDC reports, “We don’t yet know how easily it spreads, the severity of illness it causes, or how well available vaccines and medications work against it.”

Peterson reported that he expects an antiviral medicine to be approved to treat COVID-19. “It’s a pill that can be taken when people get COVID,” he said. “That will be a game changer.”

Callers inquired about plans to review how NSHC and the region dealt with the pandemic, what worked and what didn’t. Peterson said that a review of some sort would be a good idea and as COVID-19 infections wane, the weekly community call could remain and include other issues of regional importance.

A caller from Shishmaref lauded NSHC to still have the testing tent up at the Nome airport, making it fast and convenient for travelers to get tested as they come off the jet. Another caller from St. Michael suggested to advertise the number and call in code to inform the public that the calls are open and that people can listen in.

Statewide, the alert level is still high. There have been 148,380 Alaska resident cases to date; with 3,149 hospitalizations and 849 deaths. Currently, there are 68 COVID patients hospitalized, including six patients on ventilators.

In the Nome and the region, there have been 2,138 cases of COVID-19, 21 hospitalizations and two deaths.