Council tackles full agenda, amends city manager’s contract

By Diana Haecker

The Nome Common Council met on Valentine’s Day with a full agenda, beginning with a work session to mull an ordinance that aims to regulate liquor sales. Before the Council was an ordinance proposal aiming “to reduce the harm caused by alcohol consumption and abuse” and to do so by curbing the hours during which alcohol may be sold, imposing limitations on the quantity sold, maintaining a list of persons who by law are not allowed to consume alcohol due to convictions and court ordered conditions of release, and mandating that package stores to have a security person “to maintain order and compliance.” The ordinance was not yet presented for consideration and the Council will meet in another work session on the same topic on Tuesday, February 22 at 6 p.m.

In its regular meeting, the Council went through a stack of communications, including letters from the Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office in regard to renewal applications of liquor licenses for the Board of Trade and Milano’s. No action was taken. They received a letter from the new Region IV Election Supervisor Rena Greene with the request to help distribute cards that explain the new ranked choice voting procedure.

The Alaska Dept. of Commerce, Community and Economic Development annually certified the population of each municipality and informed the city that the population of Nome has been determined to be 3,524. Council members were not sure if that includes those residents who live outside of city limits. The city can challenge the determination but would then be on the hook to conduct its own census. City Manager Glenn Steckman recommended to accept the determination.

Under citizen’s comments, most commenters spoke in regard to public inebriation on Front Street. Rhonda Schneider, executive director at Nome Community Center which runs the NEST shelter, reported that shelter personnel have asked their guests why they like to hang out on Front Street when alcohol is being sold also elsewhere in town. She said the answer is that most like to spend time on Front Street. “They’re attached to Front Street,” she said. In response to the mulled alcohol restriction ordinance, she commented that she is concerned as an employer that the city mandates security personnel and finds it troubling that the city meddles how businesses manage their store.

Chuck Fagerstrom took to the podium and said that the alcohol sales restriction ordinance is making life complicated for 98 percent of responsible Nomeites to curb bad behavior of the remaining small number. He asked the city to look into running a city-owned liquor store.

Greg Smith stepped forward and cautioned the city of unintended consequences that restrictions can bring. He argued that restrictions then open up the possibility for a black market for liquor sold in quantities greater than the 750 milliliter bottles. He also cautioned that security guards won’t be addressing the problem at all and would just be a waste of time and money.

The Council breezed through a slew of budget amendments, usual for this time of the year, when the city is halfway through its fiscal year.

Council members present were Mark Johnson, Doug Johnson, Scot Henderson, Jerald Brown and youth representative Paris Hebel. Adam Martinson was absent, and Megan Sigvanna Topkok was excused. The council voted unanimously to pass budget amendments for the general fund budget, the school debt service fund, the special revenue fund, the capital projects fund, the Port of Nome fund and the Port of Nome capital projects fund.

An ordinance adopting the Port of Nome Tariff revision as recommended by the Port Commission was next before the Council (see story on page 5). The most notable change in the tariff is the systematic decrease in gravel wharfage fees, based on volume. The discounted rate is based on project volumes. Councilmember Scot Henderson, former Port Commissioner, clarified that the new gravel rates are set by project and not by barge, a difference from how wharfage was calculated in years prior. He also asked for a fiscal note attached to the discounts to look at actual numbers. “These are some significant cuts and if gravel is our biggest revenue generator, it would be nice to see the effect on the port budget,” he said. Port Director Joy Baker said, staff can generate the numbers needed. Henderson asked if Nome’s gravel wharfage rates are competitive with other gravel pits in the region. Baker said that Seward charges a dollar per ton. “Are gravel exports discounts necessary to attract the business for Nome?” asked Henderson, adding that there are no large gravel pits in Bethel, Kotzebue or Utqiavik. Baker answered that some volume discount should be afforded, but “I don’t know if we should go this deep,” she said. In light of big expenses coming towards the port associated with its expansion, Henderson said, the port needs to be able to generate revenue. The city just approved a $1.6 million loan to continue with planning and design studies.

Jerald Brown said that he, too, would like to see if the steep discounts still assure that the ports costs are covered.

The Council voted unanimously to pass the ordinance to adopt the Port of Nome tariff into second reading.

Next before the Council was a resolution amending the City Manager’s contract with the City of Nome. Steckman began his employment with the city in November 2019 and signed a three-year contract. The addendum before the council extends his employment until November 10, 2024. The base rate compensation was raised from $140,000 to $152,726 per year, retroactive to November 2021. Leave also was increased to 27. 34 hours per month, up from 24 hours. The agreement notes that due to COVID interruptions, there was no formal performance evaluation and that the Council “appreciates the Manager’s focus and attention in steering the community through pandemic related matters.” In compensation for significant additional time he spent , the city pays him an additional lump-sum of $10,000.

Mayor John Handeland said the Council met and discussed the terms on December 13, 2021 and needed to formalize it by resolution. The agreement document was signed January 14 and adopted by resolution on Monday. The vote was unanimous.

In other business, the Council voted in support of a resolution to spend $14,100 for the Nome Police Department to pursue accreditation. “The accreditation will provide NPD with assistance in maintaining and updating best management practices in its policy and procedures” and “accreditation will demonstrate to the citizens of Nome that NPD is meeting a defined standard by maintaining accreditation” and would help with recruitment and retention of qualified personnel. The Council voted unanimously in support of the resolution.

Also, the council passed a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement with RSA Engineering to design upgrades for heating and ventilation systems in city-owned facilities.

Under Council member comments, Mark Johnson made a motion to make a donation to the Richard Beneville Endowment Fund, an endeavor spearheaded by the Nome Arts Council. The Council voted to make a one time $5,000 donation.

Johnson also commented on last week’s four-hour virtual meeting held by the Army Corps of Engineers to update the public on the Port of Nome expansion project. He said he found it puzzling that the Corps does not know where to advertise to announce such meetings and other public notices in connection with the port project.

Councilmember Scot Henderson asked for a work session of the Council to develop incentives for private enterprise to construct housing in Nome. “What kind of incentives can the City provide?” he asked. Breaks on property taxes, building permit fee waivers, and/or reduced or waived fees from Nome Joint Utilities, he proposed. “It’s almost impossible to get money back without charging exorbitant rents,” he said. “If we don’t incentivize housing construction, especially looking at the port project, we will be in trouble.”

In Mayor’s comments, John Handeland reminded people that NSEDC has once again made a energy subsidy available and this year, the form can be filled out online. “It’s the preferred method this year,” he said. March 18 is the deadline and forms can be found at www.nsedc.com

The Council then went into executive session to discuss the appeal of a denied Chauffeur’s license and legal matters that may have adverse impacts on City finances.

The next Nome Common Council meeting is a work session on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.