911 number in service again

Update: Nome City Clerk Bryant Hammond said in an email that police department phone lines are up and running again, but to keep the 907-304-1192 phone number handy "in case there’s an emergency and the phones go down again."

Original post: City officials said that as of Thursday afternoon, the 9-1-1 emergency phone service is not operational. The problem is being worked on, the deputy city clerk said. For Nome emergencies call the following NPD number: 907-304-1192.