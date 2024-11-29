Home / Birder’s Notebook / Meet the vega gull––formerly a subspecies of herring gull, but now a species of its own
SIZE COMPARISON – Black-legged kittiwakes and a short-billed gull, both with black in their wingtips, are fishing next to a large glaucous-winged gull with gray in its wingtips, all in breeding plumage. Vega and American herring gulls are not the only gulls in the region with black in their wingtips. However, the much more common kittiwakes and short-billed gulls are distinctly smaller than vega and American herring gulls, which are similar in size to the glaucous-winged gull, shown here. The short-billed gLINEUP OF GULLS – Three large, white-headed gull species are lined up along the ice edge after filling up on a run of small fish in the lower Snake River in Nome. The second gull from the left is an adult vega gull in winter plumage with extensive brownish streaking on its neck. Notice its black-and-white wingtips and that its mantle is a darker gray than the mantles of the other gulls shown here. The fourth gull from the right is a glaucous-winged gull with gray-and-white wingtips. All the rest of the gullVEGA GULL – An adult vega gull in breeding plumage poses on the beach near Nome. Note the gull’s medium gray back (mantle), which is distinctly darker in color than the lighter gray mantle of either a glaucous gull or an American herring gull. The eye (iris) of the vega gull is yellowy with an orange-red orbital ring surrounding the iris. It is surprising how well eye color stands out when using binoculars in good light.AMERICAN HERRING GULL – An American herring gull on the left and two glaucous gulls on the right, all in breeding plumage, are scavenging on fish carcasses on a beach near Unalakleet. Note the black-and-white wingtips on the American herring gull that set it apart from the otherwise similar looking glaucous gulls. Both species have light yellow eyes that can be clearly seen in good light, and the backs of these two species are a similar shade of gray. In comparison, a vega gull has black-and-white wingtips

Meet the vega gull––formerly a subspecies of herring gull, but now a species of its own

Fri, 11/29/2024
Kate Persons

The stew of life and energy along our coastlines can be exhilarating at this time of year when gulls, belugas and seals converge to feast upon schools of tomcod and rainbow smelt spawning in the shallows of Norton Sound’s coastal waters.

The noisy, whirling flocks of diving, squabbling gulls wear a confusing assortment of plumages. When they roost on the shoreline or water to digest their fish, it’s a good time to try to sort out who’s who in the gull world.

Most of these gulls are glaucous gulls of different ages and stages of molt. They are by far the most common gull in the region. However, especially in spring and fall, a few other large, very similar-looking species often join them in small numbers. Adults of these species can often be distinguished by looking closely at the gull’s wingtips.

Adult glaucous gulls have plain, white wingtips. Gulls with gray-and-white wingtips are glaucous-winged gulls (see Birder’s Notebook in the December 14, 2023 edition of The Nome Nugget).

This fall I’ve had my eye out for the few large, gray-backed gulls with black-and-white wingtips. Previously in this region, such gulls could usually be identified as herring gulls, unless they had the very dark, charcoal-gray back of a slaty-backed gull. But identifying gulls with black-and-white on their wingtips just got a bit more complicated.

Until recently, one species of herring gull with multiple subspecies occurred all across the Northern Hemisphere. In 2024, genetic, structural and vocal differences led ornithologists to split the herring gull into four separate species: American herring gull, European herring gull, Mongolian gull, and vega gull.

Norton Sound is at the edge of the range for both the vega gull, which breeds to the west, and the American herring gull, which breeds to the east.

The vega gull is an east Asian species that breeds across the coast of northeastern Russia. St. Lawrence Island is the eastern extent of the gull’s breeding range and is their only regular nesting site in Alaska.

The American herring gull breeds across northern North America, including interior Alaska. Nonbreeders occasionally spill over into this region and are found most often in eastern Norton Sound. They are rarely seen as far west as St. Lawrence Island.

In much of the region we are more likely to see the vega gull than the American herring gull. However, in eastern Norton Sound the American herring gull is perhaps more common.

The vega gull has a medium gray back (mantle) that is distinctly darker in color than the light gray mantle of the American herring gull. The eye (iris) of the vega gull is a darker yellow than the very light-yellow eyes of the American herring gull. An orange-red orbital ring surrounds the iris of the vega gull, while the ring is lacking in the American herring. It is surprising how well eye color stands out when using binoculars in good light.

The first vega gulls of spring typically arrive at St. Lawrence Island in late April. They breed at many sites on the island. The largest concentrations of breeding birds are found on the Punuk Islands off the east end of St. Lawrence and along Koozata Lagoon on the south coast of the island.

In 2004, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated that 400 pairs of herring gulls of the vega subspecies (now known as vega gulls) were nesting on St. Lawrence Island.

Vega gulls form long-term, monogamous pair bonds and reunite each year on the male’s territory. Both parents incubate and care for the young. One of the pair always attends the nest to defend against neighboring gulls that could quickly make a meal of the eggs and young.

Vega gulls sometimes nest in association with glaucous gulls and occasionally hybridize. The resulting offspring, with characteristics of both species, add to the challenge of identifying gulls.

Opportunistic predators and scavengers, vega gulls feed on a wide variety of foods. Their diet includes fish, marine invertebrates, insects, worms, small mammals, berries, eggs, young and adult birds, and carrion of all kinds. Refuse from landfills and offal from fishing boats and processing facilities are all on their menu.

Mature and immature vega gulls are seen regularly throughout coastal areas of the Bering Strait region in spring and fall, before and after the breeding season. A few often linger into November.

Most of our large gulls remain in northern waters over the winter. However, many vega gulls are long-distance migrants that follow coastal routes to winter in coastal regions of Japan, Korea and China.

The global population and conservation status of the vega gull has not yet been evaluated and is unknown.

 

