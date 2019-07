Shauntel Bruner-Alvanna and John Alvanna of Nome are proud to announce the birth of their daughter Suluk Penelope Bruner-Alvanna. She was born at Alaska Native Medical Center on June 14, 2019 at 12:20 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs and was 19 ¾ inches long. Her older sister is Audrey Bruner-Alvanna.