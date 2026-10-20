In the Nov. 3 election, Alaskans will decide consequential races for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the Legislature

In the Nov. 3 general election, Alaska voters will decide consequential races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor and the state Legislature, in addition to determining the fate of two ballot measures.

Under Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, in each race, voters can rank the candidates in order of preference on their ballot. If no candidate wins an outright majority of votes, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and those votes are then reallocated to second-choice candidates in what amounts to an instant runoff system. The process continues until a candidates receives more than 50% of the vote.

Alaska media outlets collaborated on a comprehensive voter guide and allowed The Nome Nugget to make it accessible to our readers. The Anchorage Daily News, Alaska Public Media, the Alaska Beacon and KTOO Public Media partnered to ask candidates for office a set of detailed issue questions. While a few candidates did not participate, the media outlets reached out to all of them multiple times and multiple ways, to ensure everyone had an opportunity to respond.

What you’ll see here are their responses to the questions, many of which came directly from readers and listeners who shared what they wanted to hear about from the candidates.

Support for this collaboration was provided by the Alaska Center for Excellence in Journalism. Putting together a resource like this takes a significant amount of coordination and work; if you’d like to support future efforts, please consider subscribing to ADN, donating to APM, KTOO or the Alaska Beacon.

The four newsrooms were generous to share their work with other media outlets, including The Nome Nugget.

Compare the candidates

How to use this tool: For each race, you can see a candidate’s full list of answers by clicking on the candidate’s name or image at the top of the main page. Below the links to the candidates is a list of topics. Click on one to view how the candidates responded on that specific issue. You can also access comparisons from candidate pages. Legislative races are listed by district; you can find your Alaska Senate and House district by looking up your address in the state’s precinct finder tool.

Click on the Voter Guide on the Nome Nugget's home page to be directed to the survey of the candidates or click here to get to the Voter Guide