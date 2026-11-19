By Rick Thoman

Alaska Climate Specialist

Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Preparedness

International Arctic Research Center/University of Alaska Fairbanks

A feature of the Bering Strait regional climate is the late establishment of a substantial snowpack compared to other some parts of Alaska. This is reflected in Nome seasoned mushers’ “rule of thumb” to not expect to be running dogs on sleds until Thanksgiving.

At the Nome Airport between 1970 and 2025 the average first date for the first snow depth of six inches or more was November 27. Unsurprisingly, that's three weeks later than the average at Fairbanks over the same period, but more surprising is that it's a week later the average first six-inch snow depth at Anchorage.

Along the northern Bering Sea coast, rain is frequent enough into mid-November to keep snow from steadily building up in many falls, and of course in some autumns, November rainstorms can melt away most or all of any existing snowpack.

This is uncommon in the Interior, and in the Anchorage area, while rainstorms are common in November, big snowstorms happen too, so it's easier to get six inches or more snow to pile up in a day or two, which is not usually the case in Nome.

This week's Climate Watch graphics shows when the first day of the season when the snow depth reached six inches at Nome Airport.

Since the National Weather Service stopped reporting daily snow depths in 2017, I've estimated dates for 2018 to 2025 based on the temperatures and precipitation reports from the airport, social media posting and Nome Nugget reporting. As usual, the climate observations are right in line with local experience.