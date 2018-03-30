Home / Sports / Stuart Towarak breaks one foot high kick record at Arctic Winter Games
Fri, 03/30/2018 - 4:23pm admin
By: 
James Mason

Unalakleet’s Stuart Towarak set a new Arctic Winter Games record in the Open Male One-Foot High Kick in South Slave, NWT Canada last Thursday. Towarak, the son of former champion high kicker Ike Towarak, leapt 115 inches to defeat his rivals by a full five inches. His jump also surpasses the NYO record of 114 inches. The world WEIO record is 117 inches, set by Noorvik’s Tim Field.  For comparison, a basketball hoop is 10 feet above the floor. That’s 120 inches.

