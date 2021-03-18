State championships are next for Nanook basketball teams

The Nanook varsity boys downed Kotzbue on the Huskies’ home court in two games over the past weekend to bring their record for the year to 8-0. Friday night they won 80 to 34 and Saturday 71 to 40.

The ASAA Selection Show is on Sunday, Mar. 21 and the Nanooks will find out where they are seeded at the State Tournament.

The young Lady Nanook squad battled a tall and athletic Huskies team on the Nome-Beltz court. They lost to the Huskies 55 to 30 on Friday night and 59 to 25 on Saturday. They also played two JV games with a team that was only slightly different from the varsity.

“Kotzebue is very strong,” said Lady Nanooks head coach Brooks Fry. “They have five seniors, five tall seniors, they’re well coached and they look pretty good this year. I was especially pleased with our varsity on Friday evening. We put together a really good game against Kotzebue. Our girls are really quite young and relatively inexperienced. Not every game has gone as well as we’d planned. But I feel that considering the oddness of the season and the lack of games we did quite well against Kotzebue.”

The girls played hard right up to the end of each game. “They’re a mentally strong team,” said Coach Fry. “We don’t get discouraged or frustrated. We played hard all the way to the last buzzer.”

In the region there are only two teams competing, Kotzebue and Nome, so both will be heading to the state tournament. The Lady Nanooks will be seeded on the four games they’ve played. “We’ve got a couple weeks to put together some practices and then one day next week, not this week, we’ll be heading down to the state tournament.”

Kotzebue coach Jade Hill had praise for her Huskies and also for the Lady Nanooks. “I think the break from corona, about 11 months really put some perspective in them and some hunger in them,” she said of her girls. “They really came around ready to go when they had the chance.” Of the Lady Nanooks she said, “They played hard, never gave up.”

Friday Boys basketball scores from Kotzebue

Kotzebue JV boys 53; Nome JV 25

Nome Varsity 80; Kotzebue 34: O’Connor 7, Hannon 5, Anderson 23, Hanebuth 6, Schaeffer 22, Cross 7, Greene 10

Saturday NBHS Boys Basketball results from Kotzebue

Nome JV Boys 40; Kotzebue 32: Deacon Callahan 0, Hayden Leeper 1, Mike Marvin 0, Son Erikson 5, Joe Martinson 15, Beah Jorgensen 6, Richard Cross 9, Alfred Omedelina 4, Thomas Dempsey 0, Bert Kuzuguk 0, Owen Smith 0

Nome Boys Varsity 71; Kotzebue 40: Son Erikson 2, Haylen O'Connor 6, Ethan Hannon 1, Jade Greene 14, Stephan Anderson 7, Dawson Schaeffer 25, Caden Hanebuth 14, Richard Cross 2

Lady Nanooks Basketball Results

Friday Mar. 12

Kotzebue 55 - Nome 30: Macey Witrosky 7, Aralye Lie 5, Claire Fry 6, Della Medlin 4, Natallie Tobuk 4, Kellie Miller 4

Kotzebue JV 40 - Nome JV 36: Macey Witrosky 0, Georgianna Ustaszewski 16, Claire Fry 2, Della Medlin 0, Ayla Knodel 14, Kaitlyn Johnson 0, Natallie Tobuk 0, Kellie Miller 2, Sophia Marble 2

Saturday Mar. 13

Kotzebue 59 - Nome 25: Macey Witrosky 3, Aralye Lie 6, Claire Fry 6, Della Medlin 4, Natallie Tobuk 2, Kellie Miller 4

Kotzebue JV 50 - Nome JV 42: Georgianna Ustaszewski 9, Ayla Knodel 18, Kaitlyn Johnson 11, Natallie Tobuk 0, Kellie Miller 2, Sophia Marble 2, Wookie Nichols 2