Runners from four schools participate in Nome XC Invitational

Cross-country runners from Nome-Beltz, Kotzebue, Unalakleet and Savoonga ran for glory and for health Friday evening on the Nome cross-country course. Racers competed in elementary, middle school, high school and open competitions over distances from one mile to five kilometers, or 3.1 miles.

In the boys varsity race the Nanooks dominated. Tobin Hobbs, David Miller and Ben Cross crossed the line in positions one-two-three.

Competing for sixth place, Nome’s Aaron Motis contested the last 300 yards with Kotzebue’s Kaiden Conwell in what was the most intense and exciting sprint of the day. The Kotzebue Husky pulled away in the final 75 yards to take sixth place. “I probably should have started earlier but it was a good finish,” said Motis after the race. “He was just quicker. I kept up almost the same speed but I should have started sooner. I’m not very fast running. He was quicker so he was able to catch up.”

Kotzebue’s Zaida Baldwin won the girls’ varsity race, finishing a minute and thirteen seconds ahead of Nanook Bethany Daniel. Starr Erikson was third.

In the middle school boys race Unalakleet’s John Soderstrom downed Son Erikson of Nome by six seconds. Nanook Deacon Callahan cruised in in the third spot in his cool shades.

Natallie Tobuk won the girls middle school race, finishing fifth overall. The boys and girls ran together. Audrey Bahnke of Nome was second and Lizabeth Ivanoff of Unalakleet was third.

Rohn Peacock took the boys elementary race with Awaluk Nichols finishing as the fastest girl.

“I love watching my athletes run, I love watching my athletes finish with smiles on their faces,” said Nanook XC coach Devin Tatro. “I think my highpoint of the day was watching David Miller come around the corner at the 400-meter mark and he just looked like he was having fun. Tobin Hobbs coming on the straightaway looked like he was having fun. These kids have been working hard since the summer, before the season and it’s showing now. They’re looking back and realizing that the work that they put in during preseason is paying off now. This is where the season gets really fun. So I feel awesome.”

Results

Varsity girls: 1. Zaida Baldwin, grade 9, Kotzebue, 23:12; 2. Bethany Daniel, grade 11, Nome, 24:25:00; 3. Starr Erikson, grade 12, Nome, 24:33:00; 4. Kaila Short, grade 9, Kotz, 24:52:00; 5. Mallory Conger, grade 11, Nome, 25:41:00; 6. Alicyn Bahnke, grade 10, Nome, 26:32:00; 7. Katelyn Tocktoo, grade 11, Nome, 26:55:00; 8. Ava Earthman, grade 12, Nome, 27:01:00; 9. Daynon Medlin, grade 12, Nome, 29:46:00; 10. Sharlyna Gologergen, grade 12, Savoonga, 30:05:00; 13. Lisa Toolie, grade 12, Savoonga, 30:51:00; 14. Emily Hoke, grade 12, Kotzebue, 31:38:00; 15. Starr Thomas, grade 9, Kotzebue, 37:36:00; 16. Madison Troyer, grade 11, Kotzebue, 38:19:00.

Varsity boys: 1. Tobin Hobbs, 10, Nome, 19:14; 2. David Miller, 9, Nome, 19:55; 3. Ben Cross, 12, Nome 20:11; 4. Aiden Ivanoff, Kotz, 21:06; 5. Trenton Nazuruk, Kotz, 21:15; 6. Kaiden Conwell, 11, Kotz, 21:19; 7. Aaron Motis, 12, Nome, 21:20; 8. Peter Nelson, 10, Kotz, 21:29; 9. Ezra Jones, 9, Kotz, 21:38; 10. Devan Otton,12, Nome, 21:41; 11. Kollin Kotongan, 9, Unalakaleet, 22:02; 12. Eli Atkins, 10, Kotz, 22:13; 13. Coltrane Chase, 10, Kotz, 22:13; 14. Micah Moore, 10, Nome, 23:04; 15. Colin McFarland, 9, Nome, 23:48; 16. Jevon Annogiyuk, 11, Savoonga, 24:09:00; 17. Larry Wilson, 11, Unalakaleet, 24:50:00; 18. Payton Commack, 11, Unalakaleet, 25:04:00; 19. Carter Commack, 9, Unalakaleet, 25:07:00; 20. Jacob Iya, 12, Savoonga, 26:54:00; 21. Timothy Gologergen, 12, Savoonga, 31:06:00.

Middle school girls: 1.Natallie Tobuk, 8, Nome, 25:48:00; 2. Audrey Bahnke, 7, Nome, 26:47:00; 3. Lizabeth Ivanoff, Unalakleet, 26:52:00; 4. Sarah Nanouk Jones, Unalakleet, 27:36:00; 5. Sarah Bahnke, 7, Nome, 29:14:00; 6. Myra Penagan, Savoonga, 29:46:00.

Middle school boys: 1. John Soderstrom, Unalakleet, 21:51; 2. Son Erikson, 7, Nome, 21:57; 3. Deacon Callahan, 7, Nome, 23:14; 4. Hayden Leeper, 7, Nome, 25:56:00; 5. Johnathan Katchatag, Unalakleet, 28:51:00; 6. Dustin Otton, 7, Nome, 29:02:00; 7. Jonathan Smith, 7, Nome, 31:03:00; 8. Michael Marvin, 7, Nome, 31:09:00; 9. Lucas Marvin, 8, Nome, 31:44:00; 10. Darren Toolie-Noongwook, Unalakleet, 35:28:00; 11. Tristen Hobbs, 8, Nome, 38:43:00.

Elementary school: 1. Rohn Peacock, M; 2. Rowan Moore, M; 3. Trace Tucker, M; 4. Orson Hoogendorn, M; 5. Granite Peacock, M; 6. Young Erikson, M; 7. Levi Pederson, M; 8. Benjamin Milton, M; 9. Awaluk Nichols, F; 10. Lane Schuerch, M; 11. Kive Shannon, F; 12. Sienna Pederson, F; 13. Wyatt Ahmasuk, M; 14. Lacey Sherman, F; 15. Talan Johnson, M; 16. Harvey Olanna, M; 17. Jenessa Motis, F; 18. Max Gray, M; 19. Brooklynne Crow, F; 20. Cole Crowe, M; 21. Madison Culley, F; 22. Lyndsay Johnson, F; 23. Rayden Cross, M; 24. Preston Olanna, M; 25. Cameron Crowe, M; 26. Alora Stasenko, F; 27. Miles Collins, M; 28. Kevin Ongtowasruk, M; 29. Hanalori Callahan, F; 30. Skyler Johnson, M; 31. Emily Walluk, F; 32. Sara James, F; 33. Caroline Olanna, F; 34. Ahlona Johnson, F.

Open: 1. Nick Treinen, 19:05; 2. John Miner, 12, Kotz, 22:23; 3. Stephan Anderson, 22:47: 4. Brian Klebanski, Savoonga Coach, 23:19; 5. Joshua J Marble, 23:49; 6. Brian Stalker, 11 Kotz, 24:13:00; 7. Erik Mills-Bain, 12, Kotz 24:36:00; 8. Larry Peterson, 24:54:00; 9. Elden Cross, 25:58:00; 10. Matthew Johnson, 26:22:0;0 11. Owen Johanson, 10, Nome, 26:39:00; 12. Ryan Troyer, 10, Kotz, 26:51:00; 13. Zoe Fuller, 28:22:00; 14. Owen Hebel, 12, Nome, 28:32:00; 15. Daniel Hobbs , 28:46:00; 16. Richelle Horner, 29:17:00; 17. Debbie Peacock, 29:18:00; 18. Georgianna Ustaszewski, 10, Nome, 30:44:00; 19. Katie Smith, 9, Nome, 31:27:00; 20. Dustin Otton, 31:32:00; 21. Emelyn Hobbs, 31:58:00; 22. Amber Otton, 32:18:00; 23. Paris Hebel, 32:43:00; 24. Caroline Proulx , 34:00:00; 25. Caleb Hobbs, 34:13:00; 26. Lizzy Hahn, 9, Nome, 35:11:0; 27. Maddy Alvanna-Stimpfle, 35:14:00; 28. Raina McRae, 9, Nome, 35:26:00; 29. Shaina Hobbs, 36:50:00; 30. Wesley Hobbs, 36:57:00; 31. Jaden Jorgenson, 37:31:00; 32. Angel Cardenas, 9, Nome, 38:26:00; 33. Bode Leeper, 38:33:00; 34. Jackson Jennetten, 42:43:00; 35. Jahira Hawkins-Dempsey, 11, 44:50:00; 36. Karver Otton, 52:52:00.