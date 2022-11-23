Nome wrestlers place at Lancer Smith

The Nome Nanook wrestlers competed at the Lancer Smith Memorial tournament in Wasilla this past weekend. The team was led by second place girls varsity finisher Natallie Tobuk, fourth place varsity finisher at 103-lb Young Erikson and 171-lb JV fourth place finisher Jaden Jorgenson.

This is the biggest and toughest tournament in the state. As a team we worked hard but also took some thumps this weekend.

Our hope is that we can learn and make much needed adjustments prior to the state tournament in mid-December.

Our next competition is in Utqiagvik on Dec. 2-3, followed by regionals in Kotzebue on Dec. 8.

Lancer Smith Varsity Invite Results for Nome High School

132G

Natallie Tobuk (18-1) placed 2nd and scored 25.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Natallie Tobuk (Nome High School) 18-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 - Natallie Tobuk (Nome High School) 18-1 won by tech fall over Josephine Granger (Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School) 8-16 (TF-1.5 4:14 (16-1))

Quarterfinal - Natallie Tobuk (Nome High School) 18-1 won by fall over McKayla Kazinguk (Mt. Edgecumbe High School) 12-8 (Fall 5:12)

Semifinal - Natallie Tobuk (Nome High School) 18-1 won by tech fall over Kaytlin McAnelly (Soldotna) 20-7 (TF-1.5 3:34 (15-0))

1st Place Match - Aileen Lester (Newhalen) 7-0 won by fall over Natallie Tobuk (Nome High School) 18-1 (Fall 3:35)

103

Young Erikson (16-5) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Young Erikson (Nome High School) 16-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 - Young Erikson (Nome High School) 16-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Max Francisco (East Anchorage High School) 23-2 won by fall over Young Erikson (Nome High School) 16-5 (Fall 1:36)

Cons. Round 4 - Young Erikson (Nome High School) 16-5 won by fall over Tommy Jarnig (Seward High School) 4-8 (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Round 5 - Young Erikson (Nome High School) 16-5 won by decision over Alexander King (Colony High School) 5-9 (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Semi - Young Erikson (Nome High School) 16-5 won by fall over Samuel Strouse (Soldotna) 18-4 (Fall 1:41)

3rd Place Match - ACHILLES ALEXANDER (Wasilla High School) 19-4 won by fall over Young Erikson (Nome High School) 16-5 (Fall 2:49)

135

Son Erikson (14-4) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Chase Valentine (West Valley Wolfpack) 22-8 won by fall over Son Erikson (Nome High School) 14-4 (Fall 5:32)

Cons. Round 1 - Son Erikson (Nome High School) 14-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Son Erikson (Nome High School) 14-4 won by fall over Benicio Rubio (Houston) 12-11 (Fall 3:44)

Cons. Round 3 - Son Erikson (Nome High School) 14-4 won by injury default over Owen Whicker (Kenai Central High School) 9-7 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 4 - Wesley Niegel (Student Wrestling Development Program) 17-9 won by decision over Son Erikson (Nome High School) 14-4 (Dec 6-2)

189

Kael Osborne (1-2) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Kael Osborne (Nome High School) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 - Via Skipps (North Pole Patriots ) 12-3 won by fall over Kael Osborne (Nome High School) 1-2 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Round 2 - Kael Osborne (Nome High School) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 - Kael Osborne (Nome High School) 1-2 won by fall over AJ Tudela (Valdez High School) 6-8 (Fall 2:04)

Cons. Round 4 - Kaelan Vesel (Palmer High School) 17-6 won by fall over Kael Osborne (Nome High School) 1-2 (Fall 4:41)

215

Lucas Marvin (1-2) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Lucas Marvin (Nome High School) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 - Paul Thompson (Ketchikan High School) 7-3 won by fall over Lucas Marvin (Nome High School) 1-2 (Fall 2:51)

Cons. Round 2 - Lucas Marvin (Nome High School) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 - Lucas Marvin (Nome High School) 1-2 won by fall over BRODYN MARISCAL (Chugiak High School) 6-3 (Fall 1:36)

Cons. Round 4 - Skyler Wyman (North Pole Patriots ) 10-5 won by fall over Lucas Marvin (Nome High School) 1-2 (Fall 1:48)

Lancer Smith JV Tournament Results for Nome High School

JV 112

Michael Marvin's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Michael Marvin (Nome High School) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 - Vash Bundy (Eagle River High School) won by fall over Michael Marvin (Nome High School) (Fall 1:08)

Cons. Round 2 - Michael Marvin (Nome High School) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 - Vladimir Jean (East Anchorage High School) won by fall over Michael Marvin (Nome High School) (Fall 1:44)

JV 160

Steve Lopez's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Wassillie Chunak Jr III (New Stuyahok) won by fall over Steve Lopez (Nome High School) (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Round 1 - David Grey (Grace Christian School) won by fall over Steve Lopez (Nome High School) (Fall 0:21)

JV 171

Jaden Jorgensen's place is 4th and has scored 20.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jaden Jorgensen (Nome High School) won by fall over William Crater (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 2 - Jaden Jorgensen (Nome High School) won by fall over Josiah James (Dimond) (Fall 0:58)

Quarterfinal - Jaden Jorgensen (Nome High School) won by major decision over Whalen Halverson (Wasilla High School) (Maj 11-2)

Semifinal - Phillip Howlett (Wasilla High School) won by fall over Jaden Jorgensen (Nome High School) (Fall 0:26)

Cons. Semi - Jaden Jorgensen (Nome High School) won by major decision over Isaiah Hernandez (East Anchorage High School) (Maj 14-5)

3rd Place Match - Slate Houghtelling (Colony High School) won by fall over Jaden Jorgensen (Nome High School) (Fall 3:44)

JV 171

Atlas Boeckmann's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Noah Benoit (Wasilla High School) won by fall over Atlas Boeckmann (Nome High School) (Fall 1:06)

Cons. Round 1 - Kenton Naval (Chugiak High School) won by fall over Atlas Boeckmann (Nome High School) (Fall 2:28)

JV 215

Frank Ahnangnatoguk's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Frank Ahnangnatoguk (Nome High School) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 - Otto Nedwick (South Anchorage High School) won by fall over Frank Ahnangnatoguk (Nome High School) (Fall 0:29)

Cons. Round 2 - Drayson Tuott (East Anchorage High School) won by fall over Frank Ahnangnatoguk (Nome High School) (Fall 0:29)

JV 215

Thomas Cushman's place is unknown and has scored 13.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Thomas Cushman (Nome High School) won by fall over Justus Spaulding (Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School) (Fall 5:07)

Champ. Round 2 - Tanner Meding (South Anchorage High School) won by fall over Thomas Cushman (Nome High School) (Fall 1:15)

Cons. Round 2 - Thomas Cushman (Nome High School) won by fall over Hawken Scotton (Galena Hawks) (Fall 0:43)

Cons. Round 3 - Thomas Cushman (Nome High School) won by fall over Lauchlin Johnston (Service High School Cougars) (Fall 1:44)

Cons. Round 4 - Thomas Cushman (Nome High School) won by fall over Isaac Alvarado (Colony High School) (Fall 0:55)

Cons. Round 5 - Evan Doyle (Hutchison High School) won by fall over Thomas Cushman (Nome High School) (Fall 4:50)





