Nome wrestlers compete in Nikiski

Nome wrestlers competed in the Nikiski Top Dog Wrestling tournament last weekend.

This tournament has been gradually increasing with participation the past few years. All divisions were in attendance. There were over 100 more boys entries and 50 percent more girls than last year. I only see this tournament growing in size in the future.

The Nome Nanooks were represented by six wrestlers.

Son Erikson took first place and Top Dog at the 145lb weight class. Dalton Buffas won first place and Top Dog at the 160lb weight class. Lacey Sherman placed third place in the 132G weight class, Young Erikson won fifth place in the 112lb weight class, Wyatt Ahmasuk placed tenth in the 171lb weight class, and Chris Smith placed 13th in the 135lb weight class.

All boys brackets were 32-man brackets with no less than 20 grapplers each.

The 160lb bracket had nearly 30 entrants.

The athletes of the week goes to both Top Dogs Dalton Buffas and Son Erikson. Dalton was a fifth seed that beat out both the first and fourth seed to get into the finals. Son wrestled tough and ground down every opponent and pinned his way through the finals.

Next week we will be competing in the elite MCCA, formerly known as ACS, tournament. Nome was team champs of this tournament last year and is hoping to do well again this year.