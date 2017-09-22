Nome runners sweep podium

The fleet of foot gathered in Nome Saturday, Sept. 16 for the annual Nome Invitational XC running meet.

Elementary, middle school, and high school runners from Nome, White Mountain, Savoonga, Teller and Kotzebue tested their speed on the Nome cross country course behind the Nome-Beltz High School. The weather was not too cold and the rain was intermittent. Great conditions for cross country.

The course this year was altered due to construction on the traditional course, eliminating a steep uphill section halfway up Anvil Mountain and thus made for flat course.

Elementary and JR High races went on a 2-mile course, the Varsity and open races took a 5-kilometer course.

Action had to wait for two hours as Savoonga’s team was on weather hold. They finally made it out of Savoonga and once they arrived in Nome, the racing began.

In the girls varsity race Nome Nanook Starr Erikson won with a fast 23:45, 20 seconds ahead of team mate Mallory Conger. Mary Fiskeaux, also of Nome, was third with a 24:30. Sixteen varsity girls lined up for the race.

Nome senior Harrison Moore ran away with the boys varsity race with a time of 18:21. Nome’s Aaron Rose followed him in 19 seconds later, and Aaron was chased my Nanook Jamie Yi in 19:07. Nineteen boys ran the varsity race.

In the middle school girls race Nome Nanook Della Medlin was fastest with a 15:23. Nome’s Clara Hansen was second and Savoonga’s Myra Penyah was third. In the boys middle school race Nome runner David Miller was fastest with a 12:43 result. Second was Savoonga 8th grader Derek Seppilu and Daniel Buffas of Nome was third.

The open race included those middle school and high school runners not on the varsity teams as well as community members. A very speedy Nick Treinen crossed the line with nobody in sight in 17:57. Ben Cross was second and Aaron Blankenship third. Twenty-five runners competed in the race.

It was a great day of racing and a very well-run event. A lot of school kids are now in shape for wrestling, volleyball, and basketball.