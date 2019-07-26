Nome, regional athletes compete at WEIO

While all the results for WEIO 2019 aren’t in what’s known is that some of Nome’s entrants put on a good show in Fairbanks. Jillian Stettenbenz was named second runner-up in the Miss WEIO Cultural Pageant. She is the current Miss Arctic Native Brotherhood. Marjorie Tahbone won gold in the Blanket Toss, first places in the Seal Skinning and Fish Cutting contests. Wookie Nichols placed third in the Greased Pole Walk. Vanessa Tahbone was fifth in the Eskimo Stick Pull, fourth in the Ear Pull, and third in the Arm Pull. Nicole Johnson dominated in the Indian Stick Pull. Marjorie Tahbone was second.

“It was wonderful, so good,” said Vanessa Tahbone, who coaches NYO in Nome. “I hadn’t gone in two years so it was nice to get back into it.” She said while it was tons of fun, the days were long. They headed to the arena at 9:30 in the morning and some days the events wouldn’t be over until 2 a.m.

Below please find additional results:

Grease Pole

Bronze Medal: Nick Hanson, Unalakleet, Mens 31 inches

Silver Medal: Awaluk Nichols, Nome, Womens 40 1/4 inches

Fish cutting

Silver Medal: Marjorie Tahbone, 36 seconds Nome

Bronze Medal: Nick Hanson 58 Seconds Unalakleet

Seal cutting

Gold Medal: Marjorie Tahbone, Nome, 1 minute 52 seconds

Bronze Medal: Mary Kakoona, Shismaref, 2 minutes 21 seconds

Kneel jump

Silver: Alexandria Ivanoff, Unalakleet, 42”

Arm Pull

Bronze Medal: Vanessa Tahbone, Nome

Blanket Toss

Gold Medal: Nick Hanson, Unalakleet

Gold Medal: Marjorie Tahbone, Nome

Knuckle Hopp

Silver Medal: Nick Hanson, Unalakleet, 137’ 1”

One Foot High Kick

Silver Medal: Alexandria Ivanoff, Unalakleet, 84”

Gold Medal: Stuart Towarak, Unalakleet, 112”

Two Foot High Kick

Silver Medal: Alexandria Ivanoff, Unalakleet, 67”

Gold Medal: Stuart Towarak, Unalakleet, 98”

Scissor Broad Jump

Gold medal: Nick Hanson, Unalakleet, 37’ 1 1/2”

Silver Medal: Makiyan Ivanoff Unalakleet 35’ 2 1/2”

Women’s Gold medal: Alexandria Ivanoff, Unalakleet, 27’ 1”

Indian Stick Pull

Silver Medal: Marjorie Tahbone

Bronze Medal: Joanne Semaken, Unalakleet

Ear Pull

Joanne Semaken Unalakleet Silver Medal

Bench Reach

Gold Medal Nick Hanson 45 3/4 inches Unalakleet

Alaskan High Kick

Silver Medal: Makiyan Ivanoff, Unalakleet, 86 inches