Nome, regional athletes compete at WEIO
While all the results for WEIO 2019 aren’t in what’s known is that some of Nome’s entrants put on a good show in Fairbanks. Jillian Stettenbenz was named second runner-up in the Miss WEIO Cultural Pageant. She is the current Miss Arctic Native Brotherhood. Marjorie Tahbone won gold in the Blanket Toss, first places in the Seal Skinning and Fish Cutting contests. Wookie Nichols placed third in the Greased Pole Walk. Vanessa Tahbone was fifth in the Eskimo Stick Pull, fourth in the Ear Pull, and third in the Arm Pull. Nicole Johnson dominated in the Indian Stick Pull. Marjorie Tahbone was second.
“It was wonderful, so good,” said Vanessa Tahbone, who coaches NYO in Nome. “I hadn’t gone in two years so it was nice to get back into it.” She said while it was tons of fun, the days were long. They headed to the arena at 9:30 in the morning and some days the events wouldn’t be over until 2 a.m.
Below please find additional results:
Grease Pole
Bronze Medal: Nick Hanson, Unalakleet, Mens 31 inches
Silver Medal: Awaluk Nichols, Nome, Womens 40 1/4 inches
Fish cutting
Silver Medal: Marjorie Tahbone, 36 seconds Nome
Bronze Medal: Nick Hanson 58 Seconds Unalakleet
Seal cutting
Gold Medal: Marjorie Tahbone, Nome, 1 minute 52 seconds
Bronze Medal: Mary Kakoona, Shismaref, 2 minutes 21 seconds
Kneel jump
Silver: Alexandria Ivanoff, Unalakleet, 42”
Arm Pull
Bronze Medal: Vanessa Tahbone, Nome
Blanket Toss
Gold Medal: Nick Hanson, Unalakleet
Gold Medal: Marjorie Tahbone, Nome
Knuckle Hopp
Silver Medal: Nick Hanson, Unalakleet, 137’ 1”
One Foot High Kick
Silver Medal: Alexandria Ivanoff, Unalakleet, 84”
Gold Medal: Stuart Towarak, Unalakleet, 112”
Two Foot High Kick
Silver Medal: Alexandria Ivanoff, Unalakleet, 67”
Gold Medal: Stuart Towarak, Unalakleet, 98”
Scissor Broad Jump
Gold medal: Nick Hanson, Unalakleet, 37’ 1 1/2”
Silver Medal: Makiyan Ivanoff Unalakleet 35’ 2 1/2”
Women’s Gold medal: Alexandria Ivanoff, Unalakleet, 27’ 1”
Indian Stick Pull
Silver Medal: Marjorie Tahbone
Bronze Medal: Joanne Semaken, Unalakleet
Ear Pull
Joanne Semaken Unalakleet Silver Medal
Bench Reach
Gold Medal Nick Hanson 45 3/4 inches Unalakleet
Alaskan High Kick
Silver Medal: Makiyan Ivanoff, Unalakleet, 86 inches