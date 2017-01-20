Nome Northstar Swim Team competes in Winter Splash

Twelve Nome Northstar Swim Team members, ages 8 through 13, traveled last weekend to Anchorage to participate in the Winter Splash 2017 swim meet, hosted by Knik Aquatics in the Bartlett Natatorium.

They were the only ‘bush’ team in the line up and competed with six clubs from the urban Anchorage and Wasilla areas.

Although the team could not practice due to pool repairs and closures since the Christmas break, they managed to gain valuable experience in competitive swimming with stiff competition.

Nome’s Jon Smith, 10, came home with four ribbons for placing in the top 10. Jon placed fourth in the boys 10 and under 200-yard freestyle, came in 10th place in the boys 10 and under 50-yard breast stroke, placed in sixth place in the boys 10 and under 200-yard individual medley and he came in fourth place in the 50-yard butterfly.

His sister Katie Smith, 12, also showed the competition that she is a force to be reckoned with. She placed in tenth place in the age group 11 to 12 for 200-yard individual medley. The medley is a grueling combination of swimming 50 yards each in butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. The Bartlett pool was divided into eight lanes on each end and had two sections so that boys and girls races were held simultaneously. The noise level of cheering drowned out the sound of swimmers racing through the pool. The cheering reached a whole new sound level when the Nome section cheered on Raina McRae, who pulled away from the competition in her 200-yard individual medley heat and won a blue rubber duck for winning the heat. She eventually placed in 15th place in that race. All swimmers participated in several events during the swim meet.

A multitude of event judges stood on each end of the pool to keep an eye on the swimmers adhering to every rule and regulation. A wrong kick with the leg was immediately awarded with a disqualification. Swimmers new to competition learned that lesson fast. Several were disqualified, but were assured by head coach Kristin Riall that those mistakes are part of gaining experience in competitive swimming. Coach Brenda Menadelook and Riall made sure that everybody made it to their starting blocks at the right time and in the right heat.

Results:

Girls 200-yard freestyle:

41. Brianna Menadelook, 2:45:62

45. Lupe Callahan, 2:58:69

Boys 200-yard freestyle:

33. Nate Cushman, 2:40:73

Girls 11-12 200-yard freestyle:

20. Katie Smith, 2:49:64

32. Mia Siebenmorgen-Cresswell, 3:16:89

41. Sophia Marble, 4:18:28

42. Lizzy Hahn, 4:25:36

Girls 10 and under 200-yard freestyle:

19. Awaluk Nichols, 4:22:64

Boys 10 and under 200-yard freestyle:

4. Jon Smith, 3:18:47

Girls 8 and under 25-yard freestyle:

9. Sara James, 27.39

Girls 100-yard breaststroke:

47. Brianna Menadelook

Girls 11-12 50-yard breaststroke:

20. Raina McRae, 47.67

Boys 10 and under 50-yard breaststroke:

10. Jon Smith, 59.44

Girls 11-12 200-yard IM:

10. Katie Smith, 3:09:78

15. Raina McRae, 3:33:68

Boys 10 and under 200-yard IM:

6. Jon Smith, 3:48:27

Girls 200-yard backstroke:

33. Brianna Menadelook

Boys 200-yard backstroke:

28. Nate Cushman, 3:15:25

Girls 11-12 100-yard backstroke:

21. Mia Siebenmorgen-Cresswell, 1:38:29

31. Raina McRae, 1:53:17

33. Sophia Marble, 2:09:43

36. Lizzy Hahn, 2:31:56

Girls 8 and under 25-yard backstroke

12. Sara James, 36.97

Girls 100-yard butterfly:

22. Brianna Menadelook, 1:18:52

36. Katie Smith, 1:25:19

Girls 11-12 50-yard butterfly:

27. Raina McRae, 49.15

38. Sophia Marble, 1:12:78

Boys 10 and under 50-yard butterfly:

4. Jon Smith, 49.89