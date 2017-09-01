Nome Nanook XC runners prepare for upcoming season

The Nome XC team has started practice on August 16 and besides running every day throughout the week, the team has been busy fundraising to fund upcoming travels to running meets.

Two weeks ago, they held a dessert fundraiser and last week runners were collecting pledges for a 6-hour Pledge Drive Relay Run, held on Saturday, August. 26. Twenty-six runners participated in the pledge run, which had runners pound the gravel roads behind the high school on a two-mile loop for a total of six hours.

This year, two new coaches join Corey Erikson to train the team. They are Coach Devin Tatro, who teaches Social Science at the Sr. Nome-Beltz High School and Coach Aaron Blankenship, Social Science teacher for the Jr. Nome-Beltz students.

The upcoming XC competitive season starts with a meet on Sept. 2 in Elim. On Sept. 9, Nanook XC runners will travel to White Mountain for a meet. The Nome Invite home meet will take place on Sept. 16 at Nome-Beltz. Regionals will be held in Kotzebue on Sept. 23 and the state meet is scheduled to take place in Anchorage/Bartlett High on Sept. 30.