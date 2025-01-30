Nome Kennel Club kicks off Serum Run week of events

On a cold but sunny Saturday afternoon, the Nome Kennel Club and friends gathered at the snow dump to run dogs and commemorate 100 years since the Serum Run to Nome.

The 1925 Serum Run made national headlines as a relay of mushers and their dogs brought diphtheria antitoxin from Nenana to Nome from January 27 to February 2, 1925, saving the region from what could have been a deadly epidemic. To commemorate the centennial anniversary, the Nome Kennel Club has organized much of the planning of this week’s events with community partners, and they kick-started the celebrations with a Fun Run on Saturday.

“The preparation for the fun run was a little last minute because we weren’t sure if we would have good enough conditions for a trail,” said Sarah Richards, a member of the Nome Kennel Club Board. “Thankfully, the snow arrived in just the nick of time and we got a really nice trail in.”

The day began with a skiing event. Next, they brought the dogs in for skijoring, an event in which dogs pull a skier down the trail. There was a kick-sledding event and a 4-dog race. Each event had between four and ten participants.

The trail was a 2.5 mile loop behind the snow dump. The day ended with sled rides for kids who attended, but not every kid waited—some, including Cassie Fuller, and Amelia and Rosalie Richards, ran dogs themselves.

The 4-H Club provided hot chocolate and sweets and kids in snowpants cheered on the mushers as they finished their runs.

“It was really a community effort, and I’m so grateful to those who stepped up and helped to make it happen,” said Richards. “I really couldn’t have asked for a better day and a more wonderful group of dogs and people to spend it with.”