Nome Kennel Club hosts two-day race

By Megan Gannon

With a two-day competition that covered about 50 miles in total, the Nome Kennel Club hosted its third race of the season over the weekend.

Three mushers and their dog teams left from the snow dump off Greg Kruschek Ave. on both Saturday and Sunday at noon. On each day, they completed the same 25-mile loop to the Dexter area and back. They reported good racing conditions with good trail, conducive weather and very little wind.

Nils Hahn and his team of 12 dogs finished first both days, with a time of 2 hours, 31 minutes and 57 seconds the first day and a time of 2 hours 35 minutes and 32 seconds the next day.

Diana Haecker and her team of eight dogs came in second both days, with finishing times of 2 hours, 39 minutes and 38 seconds and then 2 hours, 42 minutes and 21 seconds.

Tim Lemaire, participating in his first sled dog race, placed third with his team of five dogs. He finished in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 22 seconds on Saturday and then 2 hours, 46 minutes and 39 seconds the next day. A small crowd came to cheer on the returning mushers on Sunday.

Frank Carruthers served as race marshal, Erin Carr was the time keeper and Neil Strandberg offered trail support.