Nome hosts Invitational Wrestling Meet

By Peter Loewi

The Nome-Beltz gym was packed Friday night and Saturday morning as community members from across the region came to watch their teams compete in the Nome Wrestling Invite. Student athletes came from Brevig Mission, Galena, Gambell, Kotzebue, Koyuk, and Shaktoolik.

By total team points, Nome won the meet, a fact acting Head Coach Corey Erikson didn’t even mention on Saturday. “We did pretty well in terms of medaling, but don’t want to get a big head,” he said. “I’m really happy with the kids, always. Their demeanor, work ethic, sportsmanship.”

Regardless of the results, many participants seemed to be happy. After losing, Kotzebue’s Devin Fields embraced his opponent, Nome’s Kael Osborne. “Man, I almost had you!” Fields smiled.

And not all the joy was about the same thing, either. “You guys have a nice gym!” laughed Kotzebue’s Kyle Agnus. The junior hadn’t wrestled since eighth grade, and admitted he was nervous at first. Ultimately, though, he said he felt “pretty good.”

Friday night was Senior Night, with six of the 20 or so Nanook wrestlers being recognized: Karlin Awhinona-Smith, Tommy Cushmann, Lucas Marvin, Kael Osborne, Andy Peterson, and Natallie Tobuk. Having six seniors is “both good and bad,” Erikson said. On the one hand, they bring lots of knowledge and leadership, but on the other hand, they’re all leaving.

One of them is returning state champion Natallie Tobuk, who celebrated her 18th birthday on Friday winning her first match faster than most people could get ready to watch. “I think someone said it was like 15 seconds,” she said afterwards.

This is the only home meet this season, but there is still plenty of wrestling ahead. Erikson explained that the Nome tournament is traditionally a smaller meet, but a nice opportunity for new and seasoned wrestlers to see where they’re at performance wise. After the recent tournament in Bethel, this is the second meet of the season, and the next is in Nikiski. Every other year, Nome hosts the regional tournament, but this year it will be in Kotzebue, in early December. The state championships will be in Anchorage in mid-December.

Because it was this year’s only home meet, the stands were full of friends and family, glued to the two mats taking up the whole gym. There were as many cheers from the crowd as there were grunts from the mats. Wrestlers wore the immense physicality of the sport of the faces. A visiting coach, after comforting one of his students after a hard loss, called it “the agony of defeat and the joy of triumph.”

Varsity 112

Round 2 - Ben Milton (Nome High School) won by fall over Kapono Kaha`i (Nome High School) (Fall 1:20)

Round 3 - Damian Campbell-Newhall (Gambell) won by fall over Kapono Kaha`i (Nome High School) (Fall 2:40)

Round 4 - Young Erikson (Nome High School) won by fall over Kapono Kaha`i (Nome High School) (Fall 1:45)

Round 5 - Michael Marvin (Nome High School) won by decision over Kapono Kaha`i (Nome High School) (Dec 5-3)

Varsity 112



Round 1 - Ben Milton (Nome High School) won by fall over Damian Campbell-Newhall (Gambell) (Fall 2:00)

Round 3 - Ben Milton (Nome High School) won by fall over Young Erikson (Nome High School) (Fall 1:28)

Round 4 - Ben Milton (Nome High School) won by fall over Michael Marvin (Nome High School) (Fall 4:57)

Varsity 112



Round 1 - Young Erikson (Nome High School) won by fall over Michael Marvin (Nome High School) (Fall 5:30)

Round 2 - Michael Marvin (Nome High School) won by fall over Damian Campbell-Newhall (Gambell) (Fall 1:33)

Round 5 - Michael Marvin (Nome High School) won by decision over Kapono Kaha`i (Nome High School) (Dec 5-3)

Varsity 112



Round 5 - Young Erikson (Nome High School) won by fall over Damian Campbell-Newhall (Gambell) (Fall 0:56)

Varsity 152



Round 1 - Karlin Ahwinona-Smith (Nome High School) won by fall over Devin Rock (Shaktoolik High School) (Fall 1:04)

Round 2 - Karlin Ahwinona-Smith (Nome High School) won by tech fall over Davien Angi (Gambell) (TF 17-2)

Round 3 - Karlin Ahwinona-Smith (Nome High School) won by fall over Kirk Apassingok (Gambell) (Fall 1:10)

Round 4 - Karlin Ahwinona-Smith (Nome High School) won by fall over Jamal Romie (Galena Hawks) (Fall 1:24)

Varsity 160



Round 1 - Brenan Paine (Galena Hawks) won by fall over Steve Lopez (Nome High School) (Fall 3:03)

Varsity 160



Round 2 - Andy Peterson (Nome High School) won by fall over Brenan Paine (Galena Hawks) (Fall 2:55)

Varsity 171



Round 1 - Jaden Jorgensen (Nome High School) won by fall over Milo Huntington (Galena Hawks) (Fall 1:55)

Round 3 - Jaden Jorgensen (Nome High School) won by fall over Harold Allen (Kotzebue High School) (Fall 2:37)

Varsity 171



Round 1 - Harold Allen (Kotzebue High School) won by decision over Atlas Boeckmann (Nome High School) (Dec 9-8)

Round 3 - Milo Huntington (Galena Hawks) won by fall over Atlas Boeckmann (Nome High School) (Fall 1:42)

Varsity 189



Round 1 - Kael Osborne (Nome High School) won by fall over Devin Fields (Kotzebue High School) (Fall 1:20)

Round 2 - Kael Osborne (Nome High School) won by fall over Kyle Agnus (Kotzebue High School) (Fall 1:15)

Round 3 - Kael Osborne (Nome High School) won by fall over Cody Smith (Galena Hawks) (Fall 0:56)

Varsity 285



Round 2 - Hawken Scotton (Galena Hawks) won by fall over Frank Ahnangnatoguk (Nome High School) (Fall 3:01)

Round 3 - Timmy Gammett (Kotzebue High School) won by fall over Frank Ahnangnatoguk (Nome High School) (Fall 1:05)

Round 4 - Michael Woods (Galena Hawks) won by fall over Frank Ahnangnatoguk (Nome High School) (Fall 1:01)

Round 5 - Thomas Cushman (Nome High School) won by medical forfeit over Frank Ahnangnatoguk (Nome High School) (MFF)

Varsity 285



Round 2 - Lucas Marvin (Nome High School) won by fall over Michael Woods (Galena Hawks) (Fall 1:23)

Round 3 - Lucas Marvin (Nome High School) won by fall over Hawken Scotton (Galena Hawks) (Fall 0:23)

Round 5 - Timmy Gammett (Kotzebue High School) won by fall over Lucas Marvin (Nome High School) (Fall 3:56)

Varsity 285



Round 1 - Thomas Cushman (Nome High School) won by fall over Hawken Scotton (Galena Hawks) (Fall 1:10)

Round 2 - Timmy Gammett (Kotzebue High School) won by fall over Thomas Cushman (Nome High School) (Fall 1:00)

Round 3 - Thomas Cushman (Nome High School) won by fall over Michael Woods (Galena Hawks) (Fall 1:36)

Round 5 - Thomas Cushman (Nome High School) won by medical forfeit over Frank Ahnangnatoguk (Nome High School) (MFF)

Varsity Girls 145G



Round 2 - Natallie Tobuk (Nome High School) won by fall over Cadence Madros (Galena Hawks) (Fall 0:23)

Round 3 - Natallie Tobuk (Nome High School) won by tech fall over Emma Duny (Galena Hawks) (TF 16-0)

Round 4 - Natallie Tobuk (Nome High School) won by fall over Camille Johnson (Galena Hawks) (Fall 0:14)

Round 5 - Natallie Tobuk (Nome High School) won by fall over Shanae Campbell (Gambell) (Fall 1:16)

Varsity Finals 112

Michael Marvin's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Varsity Finals 112

Young Erikson's place is 2nd and has scored 9.0 team points.

1st Place Match - Ben Milton (Nome High School) won by fall over Young Erikson (Nome High School) (Fall 5:05)

Varsity Finals 112

Ben Milton's place is 1st and has scored 16.0 team points.

1st Place Match - Ben Milton (Nome High School) won by fall over Young Erikson (Nome High School) (Fall 5:05)

Varsity Finals 152

Karlin Ahwinona-Smith's place is 1st and has scored 16.0 team points.

1st Place Match - Karlin Ahwinona-Smith (Nome High School) won by fall over Devin Rock (Shaktoolik High School) (Fall 1:59)

Varsity Finals 160

Steve Lopez's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Varsity Finals 160

Andy Peterson's place is 1st and has scored 13.0 team points.

Semifinal - Andy Peterson (Nome High School) received a bye () (Bye)

1st Place Match - Andy Peterson (Nome High School) won by major decision over Brenan Paine (Galena Hawks) (Maj 12-1)

Varsity Finals 171

Jaden Jorgensen's place is 1st and has scored 16.0 team points.

1st Place Match - Jaden Jorgensen (Nome High School) won by fall over Milo Huntington (Galena Hawks) (Fall 2:53)

Varsity Finals 171

Atlas Boeckmann's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Varsity Finals 189

Kael Osborne's place is 1st and has scored 16.0 team points.

1st Place Match - Kael Osborne (Nome High School) won by fall over Devin Fields (Kotzebue High School) (Fall 1:46)

Varsity Finals 285

Thomas Cushman's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Varsity Finals 285

Lucas Marvin's place is 2nd and has scored 9.0 team points.

1st Place Match - Timmy Gammett (Kotzebue High School) won by fall over Lucas Marvin (Nome High School) (Fall 1:23)

Varsity Girls Finals 145G

Natallie Tobuk's place is 1st and has scored 16.0 team points.

1st Place Match - Natallie Tobuk (Nome High School) won by fall over Cadence Madros (Galena Hawks) (Fall 0:20)