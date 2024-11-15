Nome hosts 18 teams for Dudley Homelvig Scramble

Last week, 18 wrestling teams descended on Nome for the Dudley Homelvig Scramble wrestling tournament. The teams mostly came from the Nome Census Region and the Northwest Arctic Borough, but there was also a team from Anchorage here. Nome won the tournament, while Anchorage’s Service High School was a close second. Gambell took home third place.

In addition to 1A, 2A and 3A wrestlers 18 wrestlers from 4A team Service High School attended the meet. The following teams were at the tournament: Nome, Service High (Anchorage), Gambell, Kotzebue, Galena, Savoonga, Unalakleet, Shaktoolik, Elim, Noatak, Koyuk, Shishmaref, Kivalina, Selawik, White Mountain, Golovin, Buckland, and Kiana.

“This event is named after Alaska Hall of Fame coach Dudley Homelvig,” Nanook Wrestling Coach Corey Erickson told the Nugget. “Dudley left us this past summer but his many years coaching wrestling in Nome will not be forgotten.”

Homelvig was elected to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame In 2013 for his lifetime service to the sport. He “turned raw, talented kids into statewide competitors,” according to the Hall of Fame’s website.

The weekend held two separate tournaments: A round robin tournament on Friday, followed by a bracketed tournament on Saturday. The event was called a scramble due to consisting of two separate tournaments, explained coach Erikson. Friday was a Round Robin style tournament with most weights being grouped up by three-man brackets so all wrestlers would get two matches each. Saturday was a separate, traditional bracketed tournament with finals.

Nome Elementary Schoolers wrestled on Saturday shortly before the championship matches.

Nome also highlighted its seniors Wyatt Ahmasuk and Lacey Sherman. Sherman’s parents brought a giant poster of her face to the game. Both seniors spoke.

“Shout out to my teammates. They are the most hardworking people out there,” said Sherman. She also thanked her family and her coaches.

Ahmasuk also thanked his supporters and teammates, finishing his speech with, “Let’s get ready to rumble!” Both Ahmasuk and Sherman took home first prize in their weight class.

Nome-Beltz also invited seniors from all other teams to stand up to be honored.

“Special thanks to all who made this event a success and to all the Nanook fans that came out and cheered on our wrestlers,” Erickson said.

Nome wrestlers earned first place team with 228.5 points. Service High School was a close second with 220 team points. Gambell was third place with 90 team points.

Nome wrestlers had the following placing and results:

Winners: Young Erikson 130lb; Leyna Ulroan 126 G; ,Ben Milton 140lb; Lacey Sherman 145G; Talan Johnson 152lb Kendall Ulroan 160lb Brand Bradley 112lb; Wyatt Ahmasuk 189lb.

Second place: Renee Brown 100 G; Treydon Thomas 215lb; Kevin Ongtowasruk 171lb;

Third place: Rayden Cross 189lb placed third.

Dade Ellanna (135lb) did not place but wrestled hard in both tournaments and is improving every day.

Jaiden Sookiayak-Moriaty (189lb) did not place but won two of his three matches in the Round Robin before becoming ill and unable to compete in the bracketed tournament,

Troy Ustaszewski (285lb) did not place but wrestled a tough match with Galena before becoming ill and unable to compete in the bracketed tournament.