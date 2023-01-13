Nanooks win Subway Showdown, Lady Nanooks place second
By Megan Gannon
From Thursday to Saturday last week, the den of the Nanooks was packed with spectators cheering on the boys and girls high school basketball teams in the annual Subway Showdown.
Several of the 12 games played during the round-robin tournament had close scores. With three wins against the visiting teams, the Nanooks won the tournament overall, while the Lady Nanooks placed second after two wins and a loss to Kenai Central High School, who won the girls tournament.
“We all kind of forgot what a big crowd looked like in our gym,” said Pat Callahan, the Nanooks head coach and Nome-Beltz activities director. “It just seemed like there was lots of excitement in the air.”
The cheerleading squad from Nome-Beltz kept the crowd’s energy up from the sidelines. Angela Hansen also led a pep band of at least dozen students and community members who played music during breaks.
“It’s been a couple of years since we saw something like that, and I think everybody was pretty excited,” Callahan said.
In addition to Nome and Kenai, the tournament featured teams from Kotzebue and Unalakleet.
Jade Greene of Nome-Beltz was named the boys MVP of the tournament. Emma Beck of Kenai was named MVP for the girls. (Beck had also led the Kenai girls volleyball team to their first state championship in November.)
The Nanooks won the 3A state championship in 2022. Though several of the team’s top players have now graduated, the boys were still playing well, with a 7-1 record so far this season, Callahan said. The only team they lost to was Dimond High School in Anchorage.
“We aren’t last year’s team,” Callahan said. “We’re a new team, and we’re a really young team. I think because we’re so young I think we can improve a lot.” On Monday he said they were going to go watch about an hour of video footage of the games to go over their plays.
Subway Showdown results:
Kenai Girls 45 — Kotzebue 10
KCHS - Beck 33, Yragui 6, Goldsby 2, Nunn 4
KHS - Z. McConnell 2, Barr 2, Thomas 2, Hoffman 4
Nome Girls 52 — Unalakleet 23
NBHS - Tobuk 7, Miller 15, Johnson 4, Knodel 6, Nichols 2, Lie 11, Crowe 3, Hukill 4
UHS - E. Ivanoff 3, Johnson 2, L. Ivanoff 11, Bradley 5, Jack 2
Kenai Boys 60 — Kotzebue 53
KCHS - Armstrong 4, McRorie 10, Kvasnikoff 25, Beck 8, James 10, Gump 3
KHS - Roetman 5, Lane 9, Baldwin 6, Wesley 7, Sheldon 11, Swanson 9, Gamut 6
Nome Boys 78 — Unalakleet 61
NBHS - Gregg 10, Callahan 2, Hoogendorn 7, Lewis 9, Martinson 4, Weyiouanna 8, Greene 5, Contreras 5, Omedelina 4, Cross 24
UHS - Soderstrom 24, Doty 0, Commack 10, Ivanoff 3, Soderstrom 2, Katchatag 20, Eakon 2
Nome Boys 64 — Kotzebue 59
NBHS - Gregg 24, Hoogendorn 3, Weyiouanna 2, Greene 19, Cross 16
KHS - Roetman 7, Lane 2, Baldwin 2, Wesley 6, Sheldon 22, Schaeffer 16, Gamut 4
Kenai Boys 61 — Unalakleet 51
KHS - Armstrong 7, Swain 0, Whicker 0, Riggle 4, McRorie 4, Kvasnikoff 25, Beck 4, James 17
UHS - J. Soderstrom 24, Commack 4, T. Soderstrom 2, Katchatag 21
Nome Girls 50 — Kotzebue 34
NBHS - Tobuk 5, Miller 8, Knodel 6, Walters 5, Lie 8, Crowe 4, Hukill 14
KHS - Barr 5, Swanson 6, Thomas 10, Nelson 8, Hoffman 5
Kenai Girls 50 — Unalakleet 33
KHS - Goldsby 4, Sparks 4, Nunn 5, Yragui 4, Phillips 4, Beck 29
UHS - B. Ivanoff 8, K. Johnson 9, L. Ivanoff 7, Bradley 7, Jack 2
Nome Boys 53 — Kenai 44
NBHS - Gregg 14, Greene 28, Cross 11
KCHS - Armstrong 2, Riggle 6, McRorie 2, Kvasnikoff 19, Beck 3, James 10, Gump 2
Kenai Girls 38 — Nome-Beltz 26
NBHS - Natallie Tobuk 3, Knodel 6, Walters 4, Lie 2, Hukill 11
KCHS - Goldsby 9, Sparks 3, Yragui 2, Beck 24
Kotzebue Boys 87 — Unalakleet 61
KHS - Roetman 4, Lane 11, Baldwin 4, Wesley 8, Sheldon 44, Schaeffer 6, Gamut 6
UHS - J. Soderstrom 6, Commack 15, Ivanoff 6, T. Soderstrom 6, J. Katchatag 26, Johnson 2
Unalakleet Girls 52 — Kotzebue 25
UHS - B. Ivanoff 9, Johnson 9, Busk 6, L. Ivanoff 13, Bradley 15
KHS - Gregg 4, Barr 3, Swanson 2, Thomas 6, Nelson 4, Hoffman 2, McConnell 4
1st Place Boys - Nome-Beltz
2nd Place Boys - Kenai Boys
1st Place Girls - Kenai Girls
2nd Place Girls - Nome-Beltz
Girls “Score-Table”
Sportsmanship - Kenai
Boys “Score-Table”
Sportsmanship - Unalakleet
Boys Hot-Shot -
Ayden Wesley - KHS
Girls Hot-Shot
Mallory Nunn - KCHS
Boys Free-Throw -
Orson Hoogendorn - NBHS
Girls Free-Throw
Asa Hukill - NBHS
Boys 3PT -
Richard Cross - NBHS
Girls 3PT
Beth Ivanoff – UHS
Boys All-Tourney
Charles “Jade” Greene NBHS - MVP
Jacob Kvasnikoff - KCHS
Finn Gregg - NBHS
Richard Cross - NBHS
Johnny Soderstrom - UHS
Devin Sheldon – KHS
Girls All-Tourney
Emma Beck - KCHS - MVP
Lena Ivanoff - UHS
Asa Hukill - NBHS
Chloe Goldsby - KCHS
Swanson - KHS
Natallie Tobuk NBHS