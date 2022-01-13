Nanooks win Subway Showdown

By Peter Loewi

The home teams won five of their combined six games at last week’s Subway Showdown Basketball Tournament, held in Nome. The Nanook boys were the tournament champions, winning all three of their games, while the Girls came in second after two wins and a loss.

Thursday through Saturday, teams from Kotzebue, Sitka and Unalakleet gathered in the den of the Nanooks to compete. Nome and Unalakleet took three of the four top spots. In the Boys’ tournament, the Nanooks were first, and Unalakleet’s Wolfpack came in second.

The Sitka Girls took the top spot, winning all three of their games.

While Thursday and Friday saw some blowouts, the tournament was decided on Saturday, with many games coming down to the wire.

Before the final games kicked off on Saturday, the student athletes had the chance to strut their stuff through a skills competition. Sitka dominated five of the six awards, with Nome’s Jade Greene bucketing the boys’ Free Throw Competition. Keena Tucker won the girls competition. Tawny Smith and John Antolin were the Hotshot Champions, and Maitlyn Young and Wes Urias sunk the rest in the Three Point Competition.

The All-Tournament teams were also made up of mostly regional players. The boys’ team consisted of Nanooks Caden Hanebuth, Richard Cross and Jade Greene, Cody Ivanoff and Carter Commack from Unalakleet and Shane Webb from Sitka. The girls’ team was Ava Bradley, Tawny Smith and Maitlyn Young from Sitka, Nanooks Natallie Tobuk and Kellie Miller, and Unalakleet’s Lena Ivanoff.

Hanebuth and Bradley were the MVPs.

Subway Showdown

Final scores:

Unalakleet Boys 57 — Kotzebue 43

UNK - L. Ivanoff 12, Soderstrom 2, C. Commack 22, P.Commack 0, D. Johnson 0, Katchatag 4, A. Ivanoff 2

OTZ - Cardenas 6, Ivanoff 8, Baldwin 2, Sheldon 14, Schaeffer 13

Nome Boys 76 — Sitka 34

NBHS – O’Connor 9, Greene 16, Hanebuth 9, Cross 31, Gregg 6, Hannon 3, Callahan 0, Hoogendorn 0, Martinson 2

Sitka - Turner 4, Antolin 5, Urias 0, Calhoun 9, Crenna 3, Webb 11, Dubiaha 2

Unalakleet Girls 43 — Kotzebue 32

UNK - Nanouk 1, L. Ivanoff 19, S. Ivanoff 9, Fisher 6, Busk 8

OTZ - Thomas 12, Hoffman 4, Short 4, Greene 5, Barr 5, Norton 0, McCall 2

Sitka Girls 58 — Nome Lady Nanooks 33

Sitka - Smith 2, Olnet-Miller 4, Denkinger 2, Tucker 11, Winger 2, Young 5, Nelson 2, N. Nelson 12, Brady 18

NBHS - Gray 3, Nichols 2, Medlin 3, Knodel 2, Tobuk 18, Miller 5

Unalakleet Boys 73 — Sitka 45

UNK - K. Ivanoff 12, C. Commack 9, C. Ivanoff 44, Katchatag 6, A. Ivanoff 2

Sitka - Urias 3, Calhoun 7, Crenna 13, Webb 15, Harmon 2, Dubai 4, Antolin 1

Nome-Beltz Boys 80 — Kotzebue 37

NBHS - O’Connor 4, Cross 18, Greene 11, Hanebuth 17, Gregg 12, Hannon 7, Martinson 2, Hoogendorn 6, Callahan 3

Nome-Beltz Lady Nanooks 58 — Kotzebue 32

NBHS - Medlin 12, Tobuk 10, Miller 14, Knodel 5, Walters 8, Marble 0, Nichols 7, Hukill 2

OTZ - Thomas 17, Hoffman 2, Short 5, Greene 4, Barr 2, Norton 0, McCall 2

Sitka Girls 54 — Unalakleet 18

Sitka - Smith 13, Tucker 6, Young 4, Nelson 6, Brady 23, Olney-Miller 1

UNK - Nanouk 2, L. Ivanoff 10, S. Ivanoff 0, Fisher 6, Busk 0

Nome-Beltz Boys 66 —Unalakleet 59

NBHS - O’Connor 4, Cross 14, Greene 15, Hanebuth 9, Gregg 21, Hannon 3

UNK - K. Ivanoff 5, C. Commack 23, Ivanoff 19, Katchatag 7, Soderstrom 4, Erikson 1

Sitka Boys 56— Kotzebue 52

Sitka - Urias 2, Calhoun 12, Crenna 2, Webb 20, Demmert 12, Dubai 4, Tuner 4

OTZ - Cardenas 12, Ivanoff 12, Baldwin 2, Sheldon 15, Schaeffer 9, Swanson 2

Nome-Beltz 48 —Unalakleet 37

NBHS - Medlin 7, Miller 11, Tobuk 15, Knodel 1, Gray 2, Nichols 2, Marble 2, Hukill 8

UNK - Nanouk 0, Ivanoff 4, S. Ivanoff 15, Fisher 16, Busk 2

Sitka Girls 59 — Kotzebue 31

Sitka - Smith 10, Tucker 9, Nelson 14, Brady 18, Olney-Miller 5, Winger 3

OTZ - Thomas 5, Hoffman 7, Short 11, Barr 3, Norton 3, McCall 2