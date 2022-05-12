The Nanooks play Switch Up

By Rebekah Albertson

On Thursday, May 5, the Lady Nanook basketball and cheer team reprised the switch-up game first introduced in 2016.

The varsity basketball players suited up in cheer uniforms to test their coordination, and the cheer team put on those classic basketball jerseys to test their ball-handling abilities. A few of the varsity basketball boys also helped with coaching and reffing during the game.

During the week, these Nanook athletes participated in voluntary practices to prepare themselves for the big game. This was a challenge for many athletes as each sport uses different muscles and abilities. Basketball Coach John Walters said with a smile, “this is weird,” as he looked at his basketball players outfitted in their cheer uniforms.

Once the game started, you could hear cheers, laughs, and some playful yelling at the refs. Overall, it was a fun night that celebrated basketball and cheer athletes.

Hana Callahan, Taylor Gorn, Ayla Knodel, Kaitlyn Johnson, Raina McRae and Paris Hebel played in white and were coached by Finn Gregg. The “visiting team” in blue, Karis Evans, Kamylee Walters, Addison Knudsen, Avery Immingan, Lauren Kingstrom and AwaLuk Nichols, was coached by Dawson Shaeffer.

Caden Hanebuth, Jade Greene, and Richard Cross tested their game knowledge by reffing.

Patrick Callahan was the master of ceremonies during the switch-up while helping the referees by giving them some pointers. Onlookers cheered and chuckled as the teams battled it out in a close match. The home team won, but everyone was all smiles in the end. One parent commented, “that was the most fun I have had watching a basketball game.” This game is just the beginning of a tradition that Nome-Beltz hopes to keep alive in years to come.