Nanooks make a Ruckus at the Rec

Last weekend the Nanooks took to the court in a different venue, hosting Teller JV boys and Seward boys’ and girls’ varsity teams at the Nome Rec Center for the “Ruckus at the Rec” tournament.

Friday night Teller JV beat Nome JV boys with a final game score of 75 to 51.

With the stands full and the pep band playing, Nome varsity boys faced off against Seward and secured an exciting win of 64-49.

Top scorers of the game were senior Finn Gregg and freshman Cohen Booth earning 25 and 18 points respectively.

The Lady Nanooks then took on Seward varsity girls. The game was very close, with a halftime score of 16-14 for the Seward Seahawks but Nome pulled ahead in the second half and won with a final score of 43-22.

On Saturday the JV teams had a schedule change, playing at 12:15 p.m. in the Nanook Den because Teller needed fly out earlier than expected. Teller beat the JV Nanooks again with a final score of 75- 45.

Nome varsity girls and Seward varsity girls once again stepped onto the Rec center court for a back-and-forth game. The Seahawks maintained a steady lead for most of the game but the Lady Nanooks never stopped fighting. In the last minutes of the fourth quarter Nome had a comeback that had the crowd on their feet, with just 9.6 seconds of the game they needed one shot to close the two-point gap. The crowd held their breath as a 3-point shot was taken and missed. Though the Lady Nanooks lost 34-32 to the Seahawks, they put everything into the game.

Top scorers for the Nanooks were Sophomores BrookLynn Crowe with 11 points and Nercyn Lie with 8 points.

Varsity Nanooks followed with an exciting second game against Seward. Fighting for redemption the Seahawks attempted to pierce Nome’s solid defense.

At the end of the first quarter, starter Richard Cross injured himself after making a buzzer-beater layup and he was out for the rest of the game.

Nome took a strong lead in the second quarter and continued to dominate for the rest of the game, ending the night with a 53-25 win.

Both Varsity teams will travel to Kotzebue this weekend for the Kotzebue Husky Shootout.