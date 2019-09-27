Nanooks look good against Huskies

The young Nanook volleyball team met the Kotzebue Huskies in the Nome-Beltz gym Friday and Saturday and although the Huskies walked away victorious the less experienced Nanooks battled them all the way.

The Nanook varsity team lost to Kotzebue 3-0 Friday and 3-1 Saturday. The Nanooks were never really out of the game and they never played as if defeated or dominated. A number of the games were within two points at the finish.

Going into the matchup the Nome girls were dealing with some injuries that forced coach Veronica Alviso to make changes on the floor. “I’m realty proud that the girls are able to step into roles that they’re not used to playing and are able to make adjustments,” she said after the game. Freshman Victoria Gray injured her shoulder at a pep rally and was unable to play.

“It’s nice to see Nome and Kotz play again,” said Kotzebue coach Christina Fields. “I like the match-up. It let’s us know where we are in the region and I’m feeling pretty confident with my girls.”

”They’ve got some strong servers and strong hitters,” said Nome coach Alviso of the Huskies. “I think they’ve got potential. But we played competitively, we were in the game with them. So I hope next time we’ll get a win.”

The Nanook JVs also played well. “We definitely improved our play to pull out the win,” said coach Angela Hansen. “I think the key to that was improving our hitting game and being more impressive at the net.” She added, “Kellie Miller had some amazing serving streaks in both games, making 38 out of her 43 serves this weekend.”

Next volleyball action for the Nanooks is at Bethel next weekend.