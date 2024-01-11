Nanooks dominate at Subway Showdown

For the first time since 2013 both Nome-Beltz teams — girls and boys — won the Subway Showdown tournament hosted in Nome last weekend.

Visiting teams from Kotzebue, Unalakleet and Valdez joined Nome in the annual round-robin style tournament. Nome Varsity boys coach and organizer of the tournament Pat Callahan said along with two teams from the region, traditionally a team from outside the region is invited bringing a new competitor to the court.

“Having a team from out of the region is always fun, Valdez is a traditional 3A school at our level so that was awesome,” Callahan said.

The den was packed every night for the three-day tournament with people lining the gym walls because the crowd was too big for the stands.

Nome-Beltz cheerleaders were stationed on the sidelines leading chants for spectators.

The community pep band, made up of students and alumni and led by Angela Hanson, was also in attendance.

On Saturday night a winter storm blew 40 mph winds outside while sports fans gathered in the den to watch the final games between Nome and Unalakleet.

The Lady Nanooks won their final game 35-27 and the boys finished the tournament with a crowd-pleasing 74-30 win.

Callahan said he was excited to try a new strategy with his team this year, playing more players, rotating more, and pressing full court.

“It’s nice to have games that you feel confident having more players in the game to be able to develop that strategy,” Callahan said.

“What I like is our team leaders buying into what we’re trying to do this year and being willing to come out of the games and encourage teammates,” Callahan said. “We have lots of kids on the bench and they’re all staying engaged in the game because they know they have a chance to get in there.”

Awards followed the game with Unalakleet girls and Valdez boys winning the sportsmanship award.

Valdez placed second in the boys and girls tournaments.

All -Tournament players for girls are McKenzie Swanson of Kotzebue Raleen Bradley of Unalakleet Awaluk “Wookie” Nichols of Nome, Destiny Day of Valdez and Rylee Wade of Valdez.

Boys All-Tournament players are Paxson Commack of Unalakleet, Zach Roetman of Kotzebue, Richard Cross of Nome, Jarrett Gage of Valdez and Tino Tucker of Valdez.

Nanooks Nercyn “Benny” Lie and Finn Gregg were named MVPs of the tournament.

Boys Varsity Nanooks have a big game coming up on Thursday, January 11 against Juneau-Douglas, in the Dimond High Tournament in Anchorage.