Nanook wrestlers travel to Bush Brawl

Kotzebue’s Bush Brawl is one of the premier wrestling competitions and the Nanook wrestlers put in a good showing there last weekend, taking eleven individual titles. Winning individual championships were Nanooks Paris Hebel, Caleb Evatt, Ben Cross, Elden Cross, Georgianna Ustaszewski, Lucas Marvin, Darlin Ahwinona-Smith, Ethan Hannon, Duke McGuffey, Son Erikson and Hayden Leeper. Over 400 wrestlers competed on the mats of the Husky gym. Half of them were elementary school grapplers. Next week the Nanooks head to Anchorage for the Anchorage Christian Schools Tournament on Nov. 9 to 10.

Nome Elementary Wrestlers

Twenty-six elementary school wrestlers traveled to Kotzebue for the Bush Brawl. They contested a total of 71 matches and eighteen Nome wrestlers placed. All wrestlers traveled with monies generated by fundraisers, parent contributions and donations. The team was led by coaches Lahka Peacock, Larry Pederson, Doug Walrath and Gabe Cabrera.

Nome Elementary School wrestlers were in the championship matches of all 12 weight classes. This resulted in eight champions and five runners up.

Elementary School Results:

First place Tournament Champions: Jamin Amaktoolik - 50 lbs.; Peyton Lewis - 55 lbs.; Young Erikson - 65 lbs.; Lane Schuerch - 75 lbs.; Danny Amaktoolik - 80 lbs.; Levi Pederson - 95 lbs.; Trent Osborne - 105 lbs.; and Treydon Thomas - 110 lbs.

Second Places: Gabe Tran - 60 lbs.; Ryder McGuffey - 70 lbs.; Cole Crowe - 85 lbs.; Patrick Ongtowasruk - 110 lbs.; Kevin Ongtowasruk - HWT

Third Places: Dylan Walrath - 65lbs.; Rayden Cross - 105 lbs.

Fourth Places: Trevor White - 65 lbs.; Kivé Shannon - 70 lbs.; Cole Gray - 110 lbs