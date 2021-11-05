Nanook swimmers compete in Region VI Championships

By Kirsten Bey, NBHS Swim Coach

Two Nanook swimmers competed in the Region VI Championships in Fairbanks last weekend: Sophomore Jon Smith, first year on the high school swim team but a longtime Nome Northstar Swim Team member and Junior Addison Knudsen, first time ever on a swim team.

Jon Smith also participated in the Palmer Invitational Swim Meet in mid-October tuning up for Region Finals. At Finals, Jon swam the 100-yard Freestyle, finishing in fourth place over all. He also swam the 500-yard Freestyle, the longest event in a high school swim meet. Jon earned a medal placing third.

Addison, having never competed before participated in the 50-yard Freestyle and the 100-yard Backstroke. Due to a disqualification of a swimmer, Addison got to swim in consolation finals in the 100-yard backstroke. The pressure of being in a championship meet did not frighten Addison.

Two other students, seniors Lizzy Hahn and Paris Hebel participated on the swim team this year, getting up early to be at swim practice at 6:30 a.m. every morning, but they elected not to travel to the regional meet.

Jon’s father Steve Smith, helped out by being the male chaperone for the two swim meets. Three other people stepped up to help lifeguard and coach. Gracie D’Antonio, Marcy O’Neil and Bev Levene providing this crucial support to the team. There would not have been a swim team this year without their help.

The Regionals competition in Fairbanks marks the end of the 2021 swim season for the Nome Nanook swim team.