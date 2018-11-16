Lady Nanooks wind up volleyball season

The Lady Nanooks volleyball team wound up the season last weekend at the 3A state tournament in Anchorage. In their first match the regional champs fell to Monroe Catholic by scores of 25-17, 25-22, 22-25, and 26-24. In their next match they were downed by Mt. Edgecumbe 25-22, 25-21, and 25-23. Both matches were close and hard fought.

Kastyn Lie was named the Best Hitter in the tournament.

Nikiski defeated Valdez for the 3A Championship in the final. The Lady Nanooks finished the year with a 21-7 record when counting all best of three and best of five games that they played in.